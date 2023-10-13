Eastman Cooke Returns To De La Salle Academy For New Student Experience-Enhancing And Safety Projects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prominent general contracting firm is renovating classrooms and reinforcing lobby security at equity-focused private school for sixth- to- eighth grade students

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Eastman Cooke & Associates (ECA) , a full-service, general contracting firm based in Manhattan and Long Island, has again been retained by the storied De La Salle Academy. The newest project for the preeminent private school at 332 West 43rd Street is starting with the renovation of two contiguous classrooms, which includes the removal of structural walls to provide an enhanced and secure learning environment.“It is always gratifying to work on projects at this amazing, equity-focused private school,” said April Intrabartola, Vice President, Eastman Cooke & Associates.“We are committed to upgrading learning areas for academically talented sixth, seventh, and eighth graders from economically less advantaged backgrounds who have achieved entry into an intellectually nurturing educational environment.”In addition to expanding seminal classrooms into a unified space, the Eastman Cooke team will improve building security by installing a ballistic glass window and security desk into an existing masonry wall in the entrance foyer. The new features are designed to deliver even greater front door safety for students and faculty. Eastman Cooke will also be providing system improvements to the school's HVAC system.Angel Rubiel Gonzalez, PhD '99, Head of School, said of the project,“De La Salle Academy is, at its core, a community, and our space is an extension of this ethos. As we enter our fortieth year of providing a world-class middle school education, DLSA continues to evolve, along with the needs of our students and faculty. We are excited to partner with ECA to update our school building in a way that provides added and improved space and function, as well as optimal safety.”Throughout the process, the Eastman Cooke team will work diligently to avoid disruptions to classes in session.About Eastman Cooke & AssociatesEastman Cooke & Associates is a New York-based, mid-sized general contracting and construction management founded by Peter Morandi, Chief Executive Officer, LEED AP. A leader in sustainability and innovative practices, such as its proprietary Work Smart System, Eastman Cooke projects encompass ground-up construction, renovations, and upgrades. Its diverse project portfolio includes everything from corporate interiors, massive auto dealerships, specialty retail, and non-profit offices, to healthcare facilities, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, laboratories, and more. Since its inception in 2009, the firm has maintained a credo of strong client relationships, trusting partnerships with consultants, and a commitment to providing unparalleled service.

