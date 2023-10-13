J3 Consulting Secures Contract with IRS to Enhance Cybersecurity Division

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jeannie Jones-Ledford, President & CEO of J3 ConsultingWASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / --J3 Consulting Secures Contract with IRS to Enhance Cybersecurity DivisionJ3 Consulting, a leading provider of comprehensive consulting and cybersecurity services, is pleased to announce that it has been contracted to provide comprehensive acquisition support services for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Cybersecurity Security Services & Investment Office.Jeannie Jones-Ledford , J3 President & CEO, noted that the primary goal of this engagement is to facilitate the efficient execution of the IRS's IT Cyber Mission by offering expertise in acquisition planning, program management, and technical writing.“This partnership underscores J3 Consulting's commitment to bolstering the nation's cybersecurity infrastructure and supporting the critical mission of the IRS,” she said.The scope of services covers the entire acquisition lifecycle, including pre-award and post-award contract administration. The objective of this partnership is to ensure compliance with all relevant government regulations and policies while streamlining the acquisition process, Jones-Ledford explained.The contract, valued at $4.4 million, represents a substantial milestone for J3 Consulting, showcasing the company's expertise in acquisition and cybersecurity.Jones-Ledford expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are honored to be chosen as a trusted partner by the IRS. This contract reflects our dedication to providing top-tier cybersecurity solutions and expertise to protect critical government systems. At J3 Consulting, we are committed to supporting the IRS in its mission to safeguard taxpayer data and maintain the trust of the American people."J3 Consulting has a proven track record of providing unparalleled support to government agencies, enabling them to achieve their strategic goals efficiently and effectively. Their team of highly skilled professionals possesses deep industry knowledge and a keen understanding of complex systems, ensuring the successful implementation and management of critical mission projects.For more information about J3 Consulting and its range of services, please visit or contact:Peter Cipriano, Chief Information OfficerOffice | (202) 379-4729Cell | (845) 518-2172

