Antea And TEAM Announce Partnership For Next Generation Asset Integrity Management (AIM)

The partnership combines technology and services to deliver holistic, one-stop AIM solutions.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Antea , a global leader in risk-based and asset integrity management (AIM) software, has forged a partnership with Team Industrial, a global provider of integrated digitally enabled asset integrity solutions delivering greater safety, reliability, and operational efficiency across the entire supply chain. The partnership combines the strength of both companies to create a“one-stop-shop” AIM solution for operators in asset-intensive industries such as oil and gas, aerospace, petrochemical, power, nuclear, mining, and pharmaceutical.

Antea is a globally trusted provider of AIM and inspection data management software (IDMS ) that utilizes next generation Digital Twin 2.0 for instant visualization and remote monitoring of asset conditions. The company's asset integrity management software is holistic, eliminating information silos by integrating all sources of asset data into one database from which all departments can access a single version of the truth. With this holistic approach, operators do not require multiple third-party software solutions, but instead, can manage all data within a single platform.

TEAM provides a range of engineering, inspection, and repair services to facilitate the full spectrum of processes involved in asset integrity management for the entirety of an asset's lifecycle. They deliver a range of integrated solutions for inspection, mechanical services, heat treating, valve solutions, mechanical integrity, turnaround, emissions control, and repairs.

This partnership combines Antea's digital software with TEAM's asset integrity services to deliver a one-stop solution to customers that offers heightened insights for data-driven decision making. Data retrieved from TEAM's services can then be managed, tracked, and trended within the Antea software to unlock predictive analytics and preventive maintenance, all while laying the data foundation for insights enabled by artificial intelligence. This powerful combination helps save operators substantial time and resources while improving safety, reliability, sustainability at their facilities – all while reducing the likelihood of costly unplanned shutdowns or equipment failures.

“Pairing TEAM's industry expertise and global presence with the technology and data management offerings Antea provides is a major success,” said Derek Yelinek, Sr. Engineering Manager at TEAM,“Antea helps us manage, track, trend, and predict using the data we collect from customers across the globe, from all industries, in a way that brings value to our customers, improving efficiency and ensuring security to all and positions Team to continue evolving in the digital age.”

“This strategic alliance with TEAM highlights our commitment to delivering value to our clients,” said Floyd Baker, VP of Antea Americas,“by combining Antea's advanced AIM and Digital Twin 2.0 technology with TEAM's comprehensive suite of asset integrity services, we're revolutionizing the way industries manage asset integrity. The synergy of our combined expertise not only pushes the boundaries of what's possible in AIM and RBI, but also reinforces our shared vision for a safer, more efficient, and data-driven future. We're not just aiming to meet the industry's needs; we're setting the gold standard for it.”

About Antea

Antea specializes in highly flexible RBI-driven asset integrity management software solutions with 3D digital twin and mobility. Since 1989, Antea has facilitated digital transformation for operators of process plants in the oil & gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries worldwide. The company's innovative engineering and IoT technologies deliver one-click access to intelligent asset data for improved maintenance, reliability, and risk mitigation. Antea solutions are backed by data management services for complete support from implementation through to sustainable operations.

About TEAM

TEAM, Inc. is a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering customers access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability, and operational and economic efficiency for our client's most critical assets. A professional team of experienced engineers, technicians, and client support personnel backs each service armed with the best on-the job safety and service training, equipment, and technical support in the industry. We unite the delivery of technological innovation with nearly a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow.

