Owner Of Nucamp To Take Epic Charity Bike Ride From Niagara Falls To Key West

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1,883 miles in just 10 days, with a mission to raise $1 million!

SUGARCREEK, OH, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jesse Mullet , the owner of nuCamp and avid cyclist, is embarking on an extraordinary journey known as the "Waterfalls to Waves" charity bike ride. This remarkable endeavor will cover a staggering 1,883 miles in just 10 days, traversing the distance from Niagara Falls State Park to Key West, Florida.The objective of the ride is equally ambitious: to raise $1 million in support of Door of Hope at the Ridge. Door of Hope at the Ridge is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a safe and supportive haven for women who have encountered immense challenges and adversity. Jesse Mullet's charity bike ride is a testament to the human spirit and the power of determination. This adventure, which begins on October 28th and concludes on November 6th will not only test Jesse's and his riding team's physical endurance, but also highlight the importance of supporting and empowering women in their quest for a brighter future.The inspiration for this incredible endeavor comes from Jesse's grandfather, Mel Mullet, whose legacy of compassion and empathy continues to inspire him. With this ride, Jesse seeks to honor his grandfather's memory by dedicating this journey to the courageous women who find hope and support through Door of Hope at the Ridge."Through the Waterfalls to Waves charity bike ride, we aim to bring attention to the strength and resilience of women survivors of severe abuse," said Jesse. "By taking on this demanding challenge, me and my team hope to inspire others to stand alongside us in supporting these survivors as they rebuild their lives and move from darkness to hope."Jesse aims to raise $1 million for Door of Hope at the Ridge. Supporters and well-wishers can contribute to this noble cause by visiting Jesse's official website, jessemullet. The site also provides more information about the journey and other ways to get involved.For more information, visitTo donate, visit

Julie McComb

NUCAMP

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok