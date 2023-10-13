End To End User Research Expands Houston Focus Group Facility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Apollo Focus Group Room

Apollo Suite Lounge

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- End To End User Research, a leading provider of research solutions, announced today the expansion of its Houston focus group facility. The company has added two new focus group suites, bringing the total number of focus group rooms in the Houston facility to three.The Atlantis and Apollo focus group rooms have expanded to each feature a suite with a 10-person observation deck, private entrance, and comfortable client lounge. The suites are also equipped with 70-inch flatscreen TVs, magnetic whiteboards, and audio/video recording equipment with secure broadcasting capabilities to ensure streaming over long distances.In addition to the new focus group suites, End To End User Research has also updated its participant waiting room and always provides friendly on-site hosts to assist clients.“We are excited to expand our Houston focus group facility and provide our clients with the most advanced and comfortable facilities possible,” said Christy Harper, Managing Partner of End To End User Research.“Our new focus group suites are perfect for large groups and offer a variety of features that make them ideal for conducting market research.”End To End User Research's facility is conveniently located in North Houston, just a 10-minute drive from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.About End To End User Research- In addition to providing top-notch facilities and participant recruiting services, End to End is a well-known user experience and human factors research consulting firm. They are a women-owned, women-led company that provides research services for clients in the technology, medical, manufacturing, and design industries. They have been offering a wide range of research services since 2017. They are well versed in methods to acquire deep customer insights including usability testing, focus groups, eye-tracking, ethnography, jobs to be done, contextual inquiry, design thinking, diary studies, RITE, in-depth interviews, user-centered design and more.For more information about End To End User Research, please visit or contact (281) 741-9496.

Christy Harper

End To End User Research

+1 281-741-9496

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok