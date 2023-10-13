Well Groomed Pets Unveils It's Pet Wellness Evolution Program With Renowned Expert Dr. David Haworth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Juan Mejia, Director of Franchise SupportUNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Well Groomed Pets Wellness and Grooming , a leading provider of premium pet wellness and grooming services, is proud to announce the launch of their groundbreaking Pet Wellness Evolution Program. This exciting campaign aims to revolutionize the way pet parents care for their furry companions, bringing expert knowledge and guidance right to their screens. The cornerstone of this initiative is a series of live monthly webinars hosted by none other than the esteemed Dr. David Haworth. The program launch is scheduled for October 18th and will delve into the topic of "Pet First Aid," setting the stage for a year-long journey towards comprehensive pet wellness.Dr. David Haworth, an accomplished figure in the field of animal welfare, brings an unparalleled wealth of experience and knowledge to this program. With his remarkable background as the former President of PetSmart Charities in the US and Canada, former President & CEO of Morris Animal Foundation, and Director in Pfizer Animal Health's Research & Development division, Dr. Haworth is a respected authority in the industry. "I am thrilled to be partnering with Well Groomed Pets on this Pet Wellness Evolution Program," said Dr. Haworth. "I am passionate about helping pet parents keep their pets healthy and happy, and I believe that this program will make a real difference in the lives of pets and their owners."October: Pet First AidThe program kicks off with an information-packed session in October, where Dr. Haworth will guide pet parents through the essentials of Pet First Aid. Understanding how to respond during emergencies and minor mishaps is crucial for ensuring your pet's well-being. Dr. Haworth will share invaluable tips and insights on recognizing and responding to common pet injuries and illnesses.For more information and to register for the October webinar, please click here .November: Preventative CareIn November, the focus will shift to preventative care, a cornerstone of maintaining a dog's health throughout their life. Dr. Haworth will discuss essential aspects such as monitoring weight, checking mobility, keeping an eye on lumps, and ensuring your dog's skin and coat remain healthy. This session will demonstrate how Well Groomed Pets' services can be instrumental in helping pet parents monitor these crucial aspects of their pet's well-being.As winter approaches and the holiday season begins, this session will offer valuable insights to help pet parents ensure their dogs are in the best possible condition.December: Holiday WellnessThe holiday season is a time for joy and celebration, but it can also pose unique challenges for pet parents. In December, Dr. Haworth will unveil good holiday products that promote dog wellness. From safe toys to festive treats, he will guide pet parents through the selection of holiday items that will delight their furry friends while keeping them safe and healthy.New Year, New Series: Understanding a Dog's Life StagesLooking ahead to 2024, Well Groomed Pets is excited to announce a brand-new series as part of the Pet Wellness Evolution Program. This series is designed to help pet parents understand and navigate their dog's life stages, providing tailored advice and solutions for each phase of their pet's life. For further information regarding the Pet Wellness Evolution Program please visitWell Groomed Pets is excited to embark on this transformative journey towards better pet health and well-being. The Pet Wellness Evolution Campaign's monthly webinars, led by the esteemed Dr. David Haworth, promise to be a valuable resource for pet parents who are committed to providing the best possible care for their furry family members.About Well Groomed Pets:Well Groomed Pets is the country's fastest growing grooming franchise and the only franchise that provides premium dog wellness and grooming solutions. Committed to the health and happiness of pets, they offer free wellness exams providing lump and lesion mapping along with an additional 54+ points of wellness checks with each visit, all documented in your dogs health record. Along with the support and partnership of the AKC and a team of dedicated professionals, Well Groomed Pets is at the forefront of pet wellness. To find a Well Groomed Pets Wellness and Grooming Center near you please visit . If there isn't one in your city, don't worry, we'll see you soon. If you're interested in becoming a Franchise owner, please visit for more information.

