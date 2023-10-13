Solutions For Math Classrooms Experiencing Teacher Shortages

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nicole PowersSUMMERFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The shortage of qualified math teachers in classrooms has become a significant challenge for schools across the country. In an analysis of 37 states, researchers recently found teacher vacancies grew 35 percent since 2021-2022. (Nguyen, T. D., Lam, C. B., & Bruno, P. , 2023). Shortages can be detrimental for students when vacant positions are left unfilled or are filled with less qualified or uncertified candidates. Without trained and passionate math educators, students often miss out on learning standards-based math instruction. With no universal, long-term solution in sight, NTN is teaming up with schools to prevent disrupted learning.National Training Network (NTN), is a leader in standards-based solutions and professional development for mathematics. As former educators, they are passionate about addressing the challenges faced by math classrooms and teacher vacancies head-on. That's why they are introducing an innovative solution called KEMS (Key Elements to Mathematics Success)."With KEMS, you don't have to worry about untrained teachers in your math classrooms. New teachers and substitutes can easily provide high quality, standards-based math instruction," said Nicole Powers, President at NTN.After just a 30-minute on-demand KEMS training session, teachers in grades 3-8 are ready to share concept-based math lessons with their class. Students follow along with the included workbooks and can break out into groups using the consumables that reinforce abstract concept understanding.While KEMS isn't designed to completely replace the impact of dedicated math teachers, it does serve as a valuable tool to help support and enhance the learning experience in math classrooms with teacher vacancies across the country.Through collective efforts and creative thinking, we can build a brighter future for math education. To learn more about KEMS and how it can benefit your school, please visitAbout NTN: National Training Network, a leader in standards-based solutions and professional development for mathematics, is dedicated to providing innovative tools and resources that empower math educators and enhance student learning. With a commitment to quality and excellence, NTN continues to develop cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of today's classrooms.For more information or media inquiries, please contact Stefanie Riley atReferences: Nguyen, T. D., Lam, C. B., & Bruno, P. (2022). Is there a national teacher shortage? A systematic examination of reports of teacher shortages in the United States. (EdWorkingPaper: 22-631). Annenberg Institute at Brown University.

