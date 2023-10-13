Fibreglass Pipe Market Set To Grow At 4.4% CAGR, Reaching $7.2 Billion By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global fibreglass pipes market is valued at US$ 4.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to US$ 7.2 billion by 2033, expanding at a 4.4% CAGR during the next ten years (2023 to 2033).

Fiberglass pipes are the unsung heroes of fluid transport, offering a versatile and durable solution for various industries. In this in-depth article, we dive into the world of fiberglass pipes, providing insights into the current market outlook, growth dynamics, unexplored opportunities, demand and supply trends, notable developments, and the intricate value chain that powers the flow of these essential components in various applications.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-

Fiberglass Pipes Market Outlook

The fiberglass pipes market presents a promising outlook, driven by the growing need for reliable and corrosion-resistant pipe solutions across diverse industries. These pipes are known for their exceptional resistance to chemical and environmental factors, making them ideal for challenging applications. As the global economy continues to expand and diversify, the fiberglass pipes market is poised for sustained growth, catering to the demands of industries seeking robust and long-lasting fluid transport solutions.

Fiberglass Pipes Market Growth

The fiberglass pipes market is experiencing substantial and consistent growth, reflecting the increasing adoption of these pipes in industries such as oil and gas, water and wastewater, chemicals, and more. Their corrosion resistance, lightweight nature, and durability make them a preferred choice for a wide range of applications. The proliferation of infrastructure projects, especially in emerging economies, is fueling the demand for fiberglass pipes in water distribution and sewage systems. The growth is further accelerated by innovations in pipe design and materials, enhancing their performance and longevity.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report



Fibrex Corporation

Amiblu Holding GmbH

Graphite India Limited (NSE: GRAPHITE )

Future Pipe Industries

Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd. (CPP)

Saudi Arabian AMIANTIT Company(TADAWUL: 2160 )

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV )

HOBAS International GmbH PPG Fiberglass Industries

In the chemical industry, there is a pressing need for pipes capable of withstanding the corrosive nature of aggressive chemicals. Fiberglass pipes have emerged as a preferred solution due to their remarkable resistance to a wide spectrum of chemicals and acids, making them a suitable choice for conveying various chemical compounds.

The Water Resources Development Act of 2016, sponsored by the United States Senate, was introduced with the aim of providing funding for investments in water infrastructure upgrades. One of the key objectives of this act is to address corrosion-related issues in current installations. This legislative initiative presents a plethora of opportunities for manufacturers to supply cities with highly corrosion-resistant pipes, thereby addressing the pressing infrastructure needs of the water sector.

The ever-tightening environmental regulations underscore the importance of materials that have a minimal impact on the environment and public health. Fiberglass pipes are well-aligned with these regulatory requirements, as they are corrosion-resistant and less likely to leach harmful substances, ensuring compliance with stringent environmental standards.

The increasing emphasis on renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, necessitates the deployment of reliable and corrosion-resistant piping solutions. These pipes find essential applications in various aspects of renewable energy infrastructure, including fluid transport and the construction of infrastructure for power generation, contributing to the sustainability and longevity of renewable energy systems.

Fiberglass Pipes Market Opportunities

The fiberglass pipes market offers a multitude of opportunities, aligning with evolving industry trends and environmental consciousness. With a growing focus on sustainability, there is a rising demand for eco-friendly pipe solutions that reduce environmental impact. In the oil and gas sector, where corrosion resistance is critical, fiberglass pipes have a substantial role to play. Additionally, the adoption of trenchless technology in pipeline installation offers opportunities for fiberglass pipe manufacturers to cater to the needs of the construction industry.

Fiberglass Pipes Market Notable Developments

The fiberglass pipes market is marked by several significant developments. Manufacturers are continuously enhancing their pipe designs and materials to improve performance. Notable innovations include fiberglass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes that offer a balance of strength, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, the integration of advanced lining technologies to enhance chemical resistance has broadened the applications of fiberglass pipes in the chemical and petrochemical industries. These innovations underscore the industry's commitment to meeting evolving demands with cutting-edge solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Firms are dedicated to innovating fiberglass pipes, tailoring them to unique industry needs. Innovations encompass bolstering corrosion resistance, enhancing mechanical characteristics, and broadening the array of available sizes and configurations.

In February 2020, a grant pact was formalized between JICA and the Vietnamese government, allocating $17.4 billion for the Trenchless Sewerage Pipe Rehabilitation Project in Ho Chi Minh City.

Key Segments of Fiberglass Pipes Industry Research



By Type:



Glass-Fiber-reinforced Plastic (GRP) Pipes

Glass-Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes

By Process:



Centrifugal Casting



Filament Winding

Pultrusion

By End Use:



Oil & Gas



Chemicals



Agriculture

Sewage

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

The fiberglass pipes market is a dynamic and integral part of modern infrastructure, offering durable and corrosion-resistant solutions for fluid transport. Its promising outlook and consistent growth reflect the importance of these components in various industries. As industries continue to prioritize durability, sustainability, and high-performance solutions, the fiberglass pipes market is poised to evolve and expand to meet their evolving needs. The intricate value chain ensures the seamless flow of these components from raw materials to end-users, fostering innovation and addressing the diverse requirements of industries seeking reliable and robust fluid transport solutions. In an era of infrastructure development and environmental consciousness, fiberglass pipes remain indispensable, powering the flow of essential fluids across diverse applications.

About Fact:

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: