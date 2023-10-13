(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Urumqi, China, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xinjiang, as a crucial hub on the ancient "Silk Road," has been a center of cultural exchange and diverse economic activities. Recent archaeological discoveries in the region shed light on its rich history, according to an article by Zhang Guowen and Wei Wei from Nankai University.





Shichengzi Site in Xinjiang (South-North) [Sourced: Report of Xinjiang Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology on the excavation of Shichengzi Site in Qitai County, Xinjiang in 2018. Archaeology, 2020 (12): 21-40]

In this article, Zhang and Wei claimed that Shichengzi Site in Qitai County, Xinjiang, is a unique Han-dynasty archaeological site.“Phytolith analysis suggests the ancient Shule residents relied on millet and highland barley. Stable isotope analysis of shows correlations between crop farming and livestock, revealing an integrated economy.” While studying on the Tongtiandong Site in Jimunai County, which dates back more than 45,000 years, they said the Carbonized wheat, highland barley, and millet remnants highlight Xinjiang's role as a granary of crops from West Asia and China.

According to Zhang and Wei, Xinjiang served as a cultural bridge between East and West, fostering cultural exchange. Xinjiang's history reflects China's inclusive approach to cultural and economic development. The Silk Road facilitated cultural interactions between China and the West. Diverse economic forms in Xinjiang laid the foundation for a unified Chinese nation.

In this article, they provide numerous examples to support their viewpoints, which they said Xinjiang is home to 56 ethnic groups, fostering a diverse cultural landscape. The Chinese government emphasizes the preservation of traditional cultures. Xinjiang boasts World Heritage Sites and cultural relics under state protection. Various ethnic groups in Xinjiang celebrate their unique cultural events. Folk festivals and traditions are inherited, promoted, and cherished. Xinjiang serves as a hub for intercultural dialogue and understanding.

As they pointed in conclusion, Xinjiang's history reflects its role as a bridge for cultural exchange and economic diversity.“The region's inclusive approach to development and cultural preservation has contributed to the harmonious coexistence of diverse cultures. Today, Xinjiang continues to be a vital center for intercultural dialogue in China and beyond.”

Company: Huanqiu

Website:

Content Syndicate





Tags Environmental Construction Green Energy Content Syndicate Related Links