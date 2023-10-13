Tai Ji Men To Present Free Cultural Performances At Pasadena Civic Auditorium

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 1dance.jpeg" width="300" height="200" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy will present two free and fabulous cultural performances combining dance, music, martial arts, and drama on Sunday, October 15 at the renowned Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Tai Ji Men members deliver a powerful martial arts performance to spread positive energy to the audience.

To celebrate the grand opening of the Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy in Pasadena, Tai Ji Men will present two free and fabulous cultural performances on Oct. 15 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, delivering awe-inspiring positive energy to the audience!

Tai Ji Men showcases a fire phoenix dance, symbolizing rebirth, encouraging people to be hopeful and brave in the face of adversity, transforming themselves and starting a new page in life!

The angels of love in the West pray and arouse love and peace in people's hearts

Tai Ji Men members deliver a powerful martial arts performance to spread positive energy to the audience.

- Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili ,Former Prime Minister of LesothoCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Contacts of Tai Ji Men Qigong AcademyJennifer Hong (408) 896-8985Lily Chen (626)202-5268To celebrate the grand opening of the Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy in Pasadena, over 600 Tai Ji Men members from all over the world will fly to California to organize two free and fabulous cultural performances on Sunday, October 15 at the renowned Pasadena Civic Auditorium. These productions, combining dance, music, martial arts, and drama and utilizing modern technology, special effects, animation, and audio-visual elements, will showcase the beauty of arts, as well as embody the spirit and values of a culture of conscience, delivering awe-inspiring positive energy to the audience!The first presentation is a drama titled“Back to the Origin,” which runs from 2:00-4:00 pm. It is a recreation of Tai Ji Men's timeless masterpiece showcased at the Sydney Opera House, exploring one of life's major questions:“Where did we come from? Where will we go from here?” The play will transport the audience members back to the beginning of the universe across time and space, taking them on a profound spiritual journey. The U.S. premiere of the play was held on October 6 at the Center for the Performing Arts in San Jose, where nearly 2,000 people attended, creating a sensation.The second presentation titled "Cultural Performance: Promoting Love, Peace and Conscience" showcases the essence of Tai Ji Men's culture, spanning over 6,000 years. It features the five auspicious creatures from the East: the Celestial Dragon, Phoenix, Peacock, Qilin, and Lion, along with“angels of love,” to bestow blessings upon humanity. This performance will showcase the unique charm of Tai Ji Men's "Kung Fu of the Heart," displaying the origin and essence of martial arts, leaving the audience in awe.The play is a fascinating story about the origins and destiny of human beings, how to achieve personal breakthroughs, the weaknesses of human nature hidden deep down inside, the confrontation between good and evil, as well as conscience-based choices, etc. The wonderful scenes lead the audience members to travel through time and space, awakening the conscience deep inside and finding their true selves.More than 600 Tai Ji Men dizi (apprentices) from various states in the U.S. and different parts of the world have come together for these grand productions, ranging in age from 8 to 72. Under the guidance of Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, they have dedicated themselves to every aspect of the performances, including scriptwriting, scoring, costume design, set construction, and prop creation. This collaborative effort showcases an ancient culture in a truly innovative way.Presenting these performances in culturally rich Pasadena holds great importance. In the midst of the ongoing AI technology boom, it has become evident that technology can have both positive and negative effects, depending on how it's used. The call for a culture guided by moral values is particularly strong. The two performances, which emphasize the importance of conscience, serve as a valuable educational tool, especially suitable for students. It is expected that many parents will bring their children to watch the shows.Having been recognized as international ambassadors of goodwill and peace, Tai Ji Men has traveled extensively, visiting 101 countries and over 300 cities across six continents, participating in more than 3,000 cultural performances. Tickets to the two performances are free. Seating is limited. For ticket reservations, call 626-314-3093 or visit the designated webpage for the grand opening celebrations:About Tai Ji MenTai Ji Men is an international non-profit cultural organization deeply rooted in Tao traditions, passed across the generations, as a source of wisdom and guidance. It is dedicated to preserving the culture of Tai Ji Men and enhancing the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of people worldwide. In the year 2000 and 2001, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, established two academies in Walnut and Cupertino, California respectively, and two more academies, one in Pasadena and the other in Santa Clara will open in October. Over the past two decades, Dr. Hong has led delegations from Tai Ji Men and the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) to travel across six continents, propagating a culture of conscience, love, and peace.Dr. Hong played a pivotal role in the United Nations' adoption of the International Day of Conscience. In recognition of the astounding 1.2 million service hours dedicated by Dr. Hong and FOWPAL members to the nation, he was bestowed with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from the office of President Joe Biden in March of this year.

CHIEN-HSI HSIUNG

Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy



Visit us on social media:

YouTube

Back to the Origin: An Enchanting Drama Coming to Pasadena Civic Auditorium