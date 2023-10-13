The Heights Treatment Houston: A Beacon Of Healing For Mental Health And Addiction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Heights Houston Drug Rehab & Mental Health Treatment Center

- Joni Ogle, CEO

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Heights Treatment Houston , a leading provider of mental health and addiction services, is making a significant impact on the well-being of individuals in Houston, Texas. Located at 3313 D'Amico St, Houston, TX 77019 , the center offers a comprehensive range of treatment services to address mental health, alcohol addiction, and drug addiction.

The Heights Treatment is committed to providing accessible and effective care to individuals seeking recovery. Their services include Partial Hospitalization (PHP) , Intensive Outpatient (IOP), Outpatient (OP) programs, individual therapy, group therapy, EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), Sex & Love addiction treatment, and much more. This diverse range of services ensures that each individual receives tailored care and support throughout their recovery journey.

Our mission at The Heights Treatment Houston is to provide comprehensive and compassionate care for mental health and addiction, says Joni Ogle, CEO at The Heights Treatment. We understand the unique challenges individuals face, and our team is dedicated to guiding them towards a path of healing and recovery.

The Heights Treatment operates 24/7, underscoring its unwavering commitment to providing support and assistance whenever it is needed most. The center's dedication to excellence and innovative treatment approaches has positioned it as a trusted resource for individuals seeking help in Houston and the surrounding areas.

For more information about The Heights Treatment Houston and the comprehensive mental health and addiction services they offer, please visit their website at .

