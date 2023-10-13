Drug Infusion Systems Market Size, Share, Outlook, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The "Drug Infusion Systems Global Market Report 2023 " by The Business Research Company is an all-encompassing source of information that encompasses all aspects of the drug infusion systems market. According to TBRC's forecast for the drug infusion systems market, it is expected to reach a market size of $17.20 billion by 2027, with a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.66%.

The growth of the drug infusion systems market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The North America region is anticipated to have the largest share in the drug infusion systems market. Major players in the industry include Medtronic PLC, Baxter International Inc., ICU Medical Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Smiths Group PLC, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Emerging Drug Infusion Systems Market Trend

An emerging trend in the drug infusion systems Market is advanced drug delivery technologies. Major companies involved in the drug infusion systems market are focusing on innovating new products through advanced technologies to maintain their position in the market.

Drug Infusion Systems Market Segments

.By Product Type: Elastomeric Infusion System, Disposable Infusion System, Syringe Infusion System, Peristaltic Pump, Multi-Channel Pump, Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump, Insulin Pump, Implantable Infusion System

.By Route Of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Arterial, Epidural, Other Routes Of Administration

.By Application: Oncology And Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Analgesia, Nutrition, Hematology, Pediatrics, Other Applications

.By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Drug infusion systems are medical devices used to deliver medications and fluids into a patient's body through a catheter or needle. These systems are commonly employed in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings to administer medications such as pain relief drugs, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and fluids to patients.

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Drug Infusion Systems Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

