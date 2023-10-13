Sketoe's Ghost Is Set To Haunt Hendersonville's Halloween Bash At The Main Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Local event venue opens its doors to the public for a safe, family-friendly Halloween celebration.

HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- It's time to get your Halloween groove on as The Main Event, located at 125 S. Main Street in Hendersonville, invites everyone to a spooky and thrilling Halloween event on October 31st. And here's the best part - it's absolutely free for all to enjoy!Kicking off at 6:00 PM, The Main Event will transform into a Halloween haven with something for everyone, young and old.The excitement amps up with a special live performance by the homegrown sensation Sketoe's Ghost. Fresh from their victory at the Shakori Hill Grassroots Festival's Battle of the Bands, their music promises to be the soul of the evening - guaranteed to give you goosebumps!Foodies are in for a treat with the arrival of the Dread Life Kitchen's "Rolling Wings" Food truck, dishing out mouthwatering food that will make your taste buds scream with delight. And let's not forget the sweet tooth – Blue Ruby Bakery will serve up Halloween-themed treats that are to die for!The whole place will be decked out in spine-tingling style thanks to the creative genius of Eventful Arches, adding that extra touch of spookiness. Remember to capture the memories at the Indulge Images photo booth, where you can snap eerie and fun photos to remember this unforgettable night.This family-friendly event is jam-packed with games, piles of candy, and loads of fun for the kids. For the grown-ups, there's a selection of top-notch local craft beer and wine to keep the party going.But that's not all! Show off your Halloween spirit in the thrilling costume contest, where the best-dressed can win a jaw-dropping $500!Conveniently located right on Main Street, The Main Event is just a hop, skip, and a jump away from "Treat Street" and all the other Halloween happenings on Main Street. It's the place to be this Halloween!For more information and updates, visit The Main Event's website or contact them at (828) 882-2227.

Sara Cole

The Main Event

+1 828-974-6500

email us here