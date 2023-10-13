Recovery Unplugged: Healing Through The Power Of Music At Austin's Premier Addiction Treatment Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Recovery Unplugged Austin Detox

- Joseph Gorordo, V.P. of Business Development

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recovery Unplugged , a groundbreaking drug and alcohol addiction treatment center, is transforming lives in Austin, Texas, by harnessing the healing potential of music. Located at 7211 Albert Rd, Austin, TX 78745 , the center is redefining addiction treatment through the universal language of music.

Recovery Unplugged is not just a traditional addiction treatment center; it is a place where patients use music to better articulate their emotions and overcome psychological obstacles that inhibit healthy self-discovery. The center's innovative approach integrates the therapeutic power of music with clinical expertise to help patients find their voice and use it to heal.

At Recovery Unplugged, we understand that music serves as a bridge to healing, allowing individuals to express their emotions and connect with their inner selves, says Joseph Gorordo, V.P. of Business Development at Recovery Unplugged. Our mission is to provide an environment where the power of music combines with professional clinical care to help individuals on their journey to recovery.

Recovery Unplugged offers a comprehensive range of addiction treatment services and operates 24/7, ensuring that individuals have access to support whenever they need it. The center's dedication to excellence and innovative treatment approaches has made it a trusted resource for those seeking help in Austin and the surrounding areas.

For more information about Recovery Unplugged and its unique music-based approach to addiction treatment, please visit their website at .

Admission Office

Recovery Unplugged Austin Detox

+1 (512) 562-0622

