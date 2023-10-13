Global Military Wearables Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.51% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Military Wearables Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Military Wearables Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business research company

The military wearables market is projected to reach $4.79 billion by 2027, with a 6.51% CAGR

The military wearables market is projected to reach $4.79 billion by 2027, with a 6.51% CAGR, as per TBRC's "Military Wearables Global Market Report 2023."

Military wearables market expands due to increased defense spending. Asia-Pacific leads in military wearables market share. Key players: Aselsan A.S., Bionic Power, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Saab, General Dynamics, Elbit Systems, L3Harris, Rheinmetall, Safran, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman, Ultra Electronics Holdings.

Military Wearables Market Segments

.By Type: Wrist Wear, Modular, Eyewear, Smart Key Chains, Ear Wear, Other Types

.By Technology: Communication And Computing, Connectivity, Navigation, Vision And Surveillance, Exoskeleton, Monitoring, Power And Energy Management, Smart Textiles

.By End-User: Land Forces, Naval Forces, Airborne Forces

.By Geography: The global military wearables market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Military wearables are high-tech devices and equipment developed for use by military personnel that are embedded into their uniforms, gear, or accessories. It is utilized to improve situational awareness, communication, and performance-enhancing features to enhance troops safety.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Military Wearables Market Trends And Strategies

4. Military Wearables Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Military Wearables Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

