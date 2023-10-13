Global Microarray Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Microarray Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Microarray Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The microarray market is projected to reach $6.67 billion by 2027, with an 8.93% CAGR, as per TBRC's "Microarray Global Market Report 2023."

Microarray market expands due to increased cancer cases. North America leads the microarray market share. Key players: Agilent Technologies, Arrayit Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Merck KGaA, Microarray Inc., PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Molecular Devices, BioMerieux, RayBiotech Life, Diasorin Group.

Microarray Market Segments

.By Type: DNA Microarray, Protein Microarray, Other Types

.By Application: Disease Diagnosis, Cancer Genomic Analysis, Drug Discovery, Genomic Sequencing, Expression Analysis, Toxicological Research, Other Applications

.By End-User: Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry, Academic and Research Laboratories, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global microarray market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Microarray refers to a common laboratory technique that includes adhering a variety of tens of thousands to millions of recognized nucleic acid fragments to a solid surface known as a chip. It is frequently used for a variety of applications in scientific and medical research, like detecting particular DNA sequences and assessing gene expression.

Read More On The Global Microarray Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Microarray Market Trends And Strategies

4. Microarray Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Microarray Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?

Proteomics Global Market Report 2023



Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2023



Cancer Tumor Profiling Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn