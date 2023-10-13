Recovery Unplugged® Virginia: Harnessing The Power Of Music For Lasting Sobriety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Recovery Unplugged Drug & Alcohol Rehab Virginia

- Kerrie Laughlin, Clinical Director

ANNANDALE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recovery Unplugged® , a trailblazing music-based drug and alcohol treatment center, is transforming the landscape of addiction recovery in Annandale, Virginia, by leveraging the therapeutic potential of music, supported by clinical research.

Nestled at 5105Q Backlick Rd, Annandale, VA 22003 , Recovery Unplugged® has become a symbol of hope and transformation for individuals grappling with drug and alcohol addiction. The center's unique approach combines the universal language of music with evidence-based treatment to offer a comprehensive continuum of care.

Recovery Unplugged® is dedicated to helping individuals struggling with addiction recover and lead a sober life. The center provides a full spectrum of care, including inpatient residential treatment, a partial hospitalization program, intensive outpatient programs, dual diagnosis treatment, and more. This comprehensive approach ensures that individuals receive the customized care they need to achieve lasting sobriety.

Our mission at Recovery Unplugged® is to harness the healing power of music to help individuals break free from the chains of addiction, says Kerrie Laughlin, Clinical Director at Recovery Unplugged®. We understand that each person's journey is unique, and music serves as a universal tool to connect, heal, and inspire.

Recovery Unplugged® operates 24/7, underlining its unwavering commitment to providing support and assistance whenever it is needed most. The center's dedication to excellence and innovative treatment approaches has made it a trusted resource for those seeking help in Virginia and the surrounding areas.

