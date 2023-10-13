(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Founder and CEO Bernardo MunozMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Climate Justice, Minority-Owned Green Hydrogen Tech Company Debuts at GovCon Giants SummitGlobal Hydrogen Energy Corp. Showcases“GREENSTER” Green Hydrogen Energy Generator SystemUnderscoring a commitment to climate change mitigation and energy access for all, a new minority-owned and operated company named Global Hydrogen Energy Corp. (“GHE”) launched its debut at the 2023 GovCon Giants Contracting Connections Summit. The company celebrated its launch by sponsoring the GovCon Giants Summit VIP Reception which took place Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the InterContinental Miami Hotel located at 100 Chopin Plaza in Miami, Florida. The Summit featured federal contracting agencies from throughout the nation.The U.S.-based company, GHE in conjunction with its partners in Europe, Asia, and Dubai have developed the GREENSTER, the world's first state of the art sustainable green hydrogen energy generator system that generates electricity, domestic hot water, and heating. The GREENSTER has an excellent price-performance ratio of between $0.01 to $0.02 / kWh. with a capacity to generate up to 250 kWh. The GREENSTER can power up and generate sustainable green hydrogen with only 24 volts of renewable electricity and 1.2 gallons of water per day.“At Global Hydrogen Energy Corp., we believe that green hydrogen technology is not just a key to a sustainable future but also a pathway to a more just and equitable world,” states GHE Founder and CEO Bernardo Muñoz.“Our mission drives us to innovate, collaborate, and advocate for solutions that benefit both the environment and society."GREENSTER is a result of years of dedicated research and development of cutting-edge green hydrogen production technologies, including electrolysis-based systems and sustainable hydrogen extraction methods. The proprietary technology developed by the company and its partners includes innovative hydrogen solutions for safe and efficient distribution and green energy for various industries, and everyday consumers.A key component of the GHE green hydrogen ecosystem is collaboration. GHE seeks to partner with industry leaders, research institutions, government agencies, and local communities to accelerate the development and adoption of green hydrogen technology for all.“Collaboration is a vital step in transitioning to a more sustainable and eco-friendly energy system,” adds Bernardo Muñoz. "As a global green hydrogen energy company, we are committed to providing solutions that not only power the world but also empower climate resilience. Our vision is to harness the clean energy of the future, ensuring a sustainable, resilient planet for generations to come."About Global Hydrogen Energy Corp.Global Hydrogen Energy Corp. and its partners are pioneering hydrogen technology company committed to revolutionizing the green energy landscape. Founded by a team of visionary scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs, Global Hydrogen Energy Corp. is a minority-owned and -operated company at the forefront of green hydrogen technology innovation, bridging the gap between clean energy and the communities most impacted by climate change.

