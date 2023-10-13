Agility Federal LLC's Summer Vacation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agility Federal LLC Scores BIG in the BIG EASY at DHA's DHITS

COO Brandon Fausti learns about medical applications for AR/VR goggles from Leidos at DHA's DHITS

Agility Federal LLC enjoying a night on Bourbon Street after DHA's DHITS

Agility Federal LLC Scores BIG in the BIG EASY at the Defense Health Agency's (DHA) Defense Health Information Technology Symposium (DHITS)

- Brandon Fausti, COO Agility Federal LLCPHOENIX, AZ, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- It was a busy summer for Agility Federal LLC . In June, having temporarily displaced the corporate headquarters to avoid the 118 degree Phoenix heat, CEO Diana Dunnigan MD and COO Brandon Fausti travelled to the central California coast setting up shop in Morro Bay, CA.Unsuccessful at visiting the FATHOMWERX laboratory in Port Hueneme, CA due to heightened security concerns, Agility Federal redirected efforts towards Healthcare Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) goals for the Veteran's Administration (VA), Veteran's Health Administration (VHA), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).During the cooler temperatures enjoyed by the displacement, additional teaming agreements were developed, and Agility Federal now finds themselves on 7 multi-billion dollar teams and four multi-billion dollar opportunities with awards currently awaiting on 2 opportunities.6-8 August, Agility Federal travelled to the Big Easy for the Defense Health Agency's (DHA) Defense Health Information Technology Symposium (DHITS). Networking with the DHITS sponsors, the Agility Federal team gained valuable insight into healthcare information technology including Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) devices, wearable healthcare products, compliant and secure cybersecurity products and services that support the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), as well as plenty of valuable networking with Military Health System officials and providers. Additionally, Agility Federal secured valuable collaborative contacts which have materialized into Teaming Agreements for future Federal contracts.Agility Federal LLC, a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone), Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), and Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is an Innovator in Agile Enterprise Solutions targeting Healthcare, Enterprise Resource Planning & Execution, and Information Technology Service Management in support of National Healthcare and Strategic Federal Initiatives.Agility Federal's commitment to Operational Excellence is exemplified by our industry leading certifications including the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) 9001 Quality Management System, ISO 27001 Information Security Management System, and ISO 31000 Risk Management System, which places us in the top (.1%) of all small businesses, rivaling industry's largest innovators and leading federal government contractors.The FATHOMWERX Laboratory is public-private laboratory, collaborative space where government employees, business owners/entrepreneurs, and academic stakeholders can innovate, experiment, and transfer/transition capabilities.The Defense Health Information Technology Symposium (DHITS) is a three day annual conference, sponsored by the Defense Health Agency (DHA). DHITS attendees are government, military, and industry information technology professionals. The symposium provides a unique venue for knowledge sharing, innovative ideas, discussions of lessons learned, and the introduction of exciting new developments within the Military Health System (MHS). DHITS offers Department of Defense (DoD) healthcare professionals an opportunity to lean-in to the MHS transformation to ensure high-quality, patient-centered care.

