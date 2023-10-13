Ecomtrack Is Back On Track: Navigating The Future Of E-Commerce Advertising

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

The successful sale of Ecomtrack was facilitated by WebsiteClosers, a business brokerage firm known for its expertise in managing transformative transactions.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- WebsiteClosers , the world's largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, is pleased to announce a new home for eCommerce ad strategist and tracking company Ecomtrack .Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed for confidentiality purposes, the seller confirmed that the eCommerce tracking company was sold around the asking price.Ecomtrack, a forward-thinking Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that has focused on next-level e-commerce strategies and tracking since its inception, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its journey.Since the iOS 14 update, eCommerce enterprises have grappled with a critical challenge: accurate tracking of advertising investments. Ecomtrack recognized this pressing issue and dedicated substantial resources to developing a groundbreaking solution that has transformed the way online retailers measure the success of their ad campaigns.Ecomtrack's team, driven by a commitment to innovation, rose to the occasion by investing extensive time and effort into research and development, culminating in a software platform that revolutionizes the tracking and monitoring of advertising performance."We saw a gap in the market and knew we had to create a solution," said Vash Tomanec, the visionary owner of Ecomtrack. "Our goal was to empower eCommerce marketers with a dynamic tool that could accurately track ad spend and performance across major platforms like Google, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. With our platform, online retailers can regain control of their ROI and advertising expenditures."The successful sale of Ecomtrack was expertly facilitated by Website Closers, a leading business brokerage firm known for its expertise in managing transformative transactions. Paul Volen , the broker who orchestrated the sale, emphasized the company's dedication to helping clients navigate complex deals that drive innovation and growth."Ecomtrack's journey is a testament to the power of innovation and adaptability," stated Paul Volen. "We are proud to have played a pivotal role in facilitating this sale, and we are excited to see how the company's new ownership will continue to shape the future of eCommerce tracking."With Ecomtrack's revolutionary platform now in the hands of new ownership, eCommerce marketers can look forward to a future where accurate tracking and measurement are no longer elusive goals. The company's commitment to empowering marketers with data-driven insights ensures that eCommerce enterprises can thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.Congratulations to both parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!Broker ContactPaul Volen904-314-7686ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube