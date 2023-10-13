KICK PEACH BEAUTY Revolutionizes Travel Skincare With Waterless PM POWER PACK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Amanda Thompson, Founder + CEOJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the 2023 holiday season approaches, KICK PEACH BEAUTY, a trailblazer in waterless and sustainable skincare, introduces a groundbreaking solution poised to redefine travel skincare.Navigating stringent TSA and airline regulations for liquids is a well-known challenge for travelers, often forcing them to compromise on their skincare regimen. In response, KICK PEACH BEAUTY is reimagining travel skincare with a waterless approach, presenting options that are lightweight, leak-proof, and easy to pack. Leading the charge in waterless skincare, the PM POWER PACK by KICK PEACH BEAUTY offers a pioneering powder-to-gel concept.The PM POWER PACK is thoughtfully designed to condense the efficacy of a full evening skincare routine into a single, lightweight stick pack that addresses various skin concerns. This patent-pending formulation features niacinamide (5%), hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and l-glutathione, all well-researched and skin-loving ingredients. By doing so, the PM POWER PACK redefines how consumers care for their skin, both at home and on the go.TSA-Friendly- The PM POWER PACK is the ideal travel companion. Its innovative powder-to-gel formula and streamlined packaging eliminate the need for bulky bottles, ensuring a hassle-free experience at security checkpoints.All-in-One Efficacy-Suitable for all skin types, tones, and textures, the PM POWER PACK caters to every traveler's needs. Enriched with 5% niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and l-glutathione, it soothes and calms skin, reduces surface redness, combats discoloration, and diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Travelers can maintain a consistent skincare routine without sacrificing results.Sustainability on the Go- By opting for waterless skincare solutions like the PM POWER PACK, travelers also reduce the need to purchase smaller travel-sized containers while supporting a smaller water use and waste footprint.Amanda Thompson, Founder, and CEO of KICK PEACH BEAUTY, leverages over 15 years of beauty industry expertise and is a frequent traveler. She echoes the sentiment that travel should inspire adventure, not stress, "Efficient packing can often be stressful, especially when it concerns personal care essentials. Full-size bottles take up space, and travel-sized bottles tend to leak or spill. The genius packaging of the PM POWER PACK, with its nightly treatments in small foil stick packs, is perfect for travelers. Whether traveling for two nights or a week, there's no excess, bulky liquids cluttering your suitcase, and your skincare routine stays consistent."BOILERPLATE:KICK PEACH BEAUTY is a direct-to-consumer beauty brand and a pioneering leader in the waterless skincare movement . Committed to curating premium skincare products that minimize water consumption and waste across the production supply chain, KICK PEACH BEAUTY aims to deliver simplified skincare experiences and exceptional results. Formulated for all skin types, tones, and textures, KICK PEACH BEAUTY is reimagining how we care for our skin while promoting more sustainable beauty practices. Learn more about KICK PEACH BEAUTY at: .KICK PEACH BEAUTY ON SOCIAL MEDIA:. Instagram: [ ). Facebook: [ )MEDIA CONTACT + PRESS INQUIRIESArdria Jordan

