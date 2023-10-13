Inertial Navigation System Market Size, Trends and Share Analysis

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The inertial navigation system market generated revenue of USD 10,812.8 million in the past, which is expected to reach USD 16,111.8 million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 5.1%.



The market for inertial navigation systems is significantly driven by the defense industry. For precise navigation, location, and aiming in several defense applications, such as aircraft, submarines, missiles, and unmanned vehicles, INS technology is essential.



With rising air travel and the development of the aviation business, the commercial aerospace industry is expanding significantly. Aircraft navigation, flight control, and landing systems depend on inertial navigation systems, which drives demand for INS in this industry.



Numerous coastal and undersea applications, such as offshore drilling, underwater exploration, and underwater vehicles, utilize inertial navigation systems. The necessity for precise positioning and navigation in these difficult conditions is what propels the use of INS technology.



Many industries, including precision agriculture, geodesy, surveying, and geophysics, need accurate positioning and timing data. These applications benefit from the high accuracy and dependability provided by inertial navigation systems, which helps drive their expansion.



Accuracy, dependability, weight, power, size, cost-effectiveness, and other elements of such systems may all be improved, which will help a variety of industries like aerospace, military, and defense, among others. Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technical breakthroughs are also contributing to the market's growth. Manufacturers have developed more affordable, compact, low-power, and economical solutions thanks to the use of MEMS.



Additionally, the integration of several sensors, including barometers, magnetometers, and GPS, boosts the system's precision and dependability and results in more precise and secure navigation. Additionally, with the aid of modern MEMS-based sensors, enhanced sensor fusion algorithms, fiber optic gyroscopes, GNSS, and hybrid navigation systems, the competency and performance of inertial navigation systems are improving.





