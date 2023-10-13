Plate-and-Frame Heat Exchanger Market Size, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The size of the plate-and-frame heat exchanger market will power at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7% during 2022-2030, to touch a value of USD 8912.9 million by 2030.







This considerable growth is due to increasing demand for these machines as a result of rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing countries. These machines are used in the manufacturing, automotive and construction sectors for heating, air conditioning, ventilation and purification.







The manufacturing industry is experiencing a surge in demand for them as an efficient heating solution with minimal maintenance requirements, durability, and cost-effectiveness.







This has encouraged investments from industries such as food & beverages, petrochemicals & chemicals, and HVAC & refrigeration. Further, the global expansion of nuclear energy infrastructure adds up to the rising demand for plate-and-frame heat exchangers.







The environmental regulations by governments are also benefitting the industry as these regulations encourage use of eco-friendly heat exchangers that ensure public safety and environmental initiatives.







These heat exchangers transfer heat between different fluids and they have closely spaced stainless steel plates, which are sealed with gaskets. The plates are particularly designed to form channels through which fluids can flow, enabling effective heat transfer.







The gasketed-type category held significant share of around 40% owing to the fast technological advancements in many industries. These industries have a requirement for high levels of sanitation which is driving the growth of the industry.







The welded type was the fastest-growing category due to the extensive use of these alternatives in industries, such as HVAC & refrigeration, pharmaceuticals, power generation, pulp & paper, petrochemicals, and oil & gas. Some other factors include, their extraordinary resistance to corrosion, as well as reduced susceptibility to leakages under high pressures and temperatures.







The research offers the size of the plate and frame heat exchanger market for the period 2017-2030.









