Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Growth, Trends, Size & Share Analysis

Europe Dominated the Recycled Carbon Fiber The size of the recycled carbon fiber market will power at a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% during 2022-2030, to touch a value of USD 310.3 million by 2030.



The cost of recycled carbon fiber is lower than virgin carbon fiber. Stiffness, endurance, heat, fatigue, and corrosion resistance are some of the beneficial properties of this material. It helps automakers to produce low-cost mass-market electric vehicles, as well as reduce the weight and space requirement for batteries.



Carbon fiber is mainly used in making lightweight components such as, spacecraft and aircraft parts, golf club shafts, racing car bodies, bicycle frames, automobile springs, fishing rods, sailboat masts, and many others.



The automotive and transportation category witnessed a CAGR of 10% in the years to come. This is owing to increased cooperation between automotive manufacturers and RCF producers.



Recycled carbon fiber composites are highly malleable and can be molded into any shape. Major automotive manufacturers like BMW and Volvo, are heavily investing on this malleable material to produce premium and luxury vehicles.



The automotive industry is using more recycled carbon fiber than before because of increase in the usage of the technologies such as, non-destructive testing and composite recycling. This is due to auto parts made with this material can help in reducing energy and fuel consumption and increase the safety of vehicles as well.



This advancement allows the recycling process, termed as methanolysis, by creating materials that are more easily degradable at room temperature without compromising the quality of the fiber.





