Oma Savings Bank PlcStock Exchange Release 13.10.2023 Oma Savings Bank Plc: Acquisition of own shares 13.10.2023 In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Trade date13.10.2023 Bourse tradeBuy ShareOMASP Amount2,202SharesAverage price/ share20 cost46,085 Company now holds a total of 128 488 shares including the shares repurchased on 13.10.2023 On behalf of Oma Savings Bank Plc Nordea Bank Finland Plc Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
