2023 Living Legends Honors Media, Music & Entertainment Icons At Sold-Out Ceremony

Left to Right: Ray Harris, LLF Chairman Emeritus, Attorney Vernon Brown, founder of V. Brown & Company, who received the Entertainment Advocate Award; Ronald“Slim” Williams of Cash Money Records; and David C. Linton, Chairman

Tony Winger, LLF board member; Lionel Ridenour, honoree and founder and CEO of Anchor Promotions, was presented with the Music Executive Award and L.A. Reid, co-founder of mega

Honorees Shanti Das, Silence the Shame founder; Nelson George, author and filmmaker; and Tracey J. Jordan, music executive at Jordan/Lazin Productions, received the A.D. Washington Chairman's, Media Icon, and Mike Bernardo Female Executive Awards respecti

Honoring Legends: 2023 Living Legends Foundation celebrates Nelson George, Ed Lover, Jacqueline Rhinehart; Special Guests incl. Ronald 'Slim' Williams & more

- Chairman's Award from LLF Chairman David C. LintonHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of Hip-Hop at 50, The Living Legends Foundation (LLF) honored and celebrated an esteemed group of media, music, and entertainment legends including Walt“Baby” Love, Nelson George, Rocky Bucano, Ed Lover, Vernon Brown, Esq., Lionel Ridenour, Jacqueline Rhinehart, Tracey J. Jordan, and Shanti Das Friday evening, October 6, at Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood, CA.Hosted by Tammi Mac, KJLH's afternoon air personality, this year's awards ceremony opened with remarks by David C. Linton, chairman of the Living Legends Foundation, who shared the organization's mission to continue moving Black music and culture forward.“The state of the Living Legends Foundation is strong,” Linton declared. Linton then addressed the tremendous loss of so many Black executives over the past few years including the recent passing of LLF President and former music executive Varnell H. Johnson and music icon Clarence Avant. Linton noted that both gentlemen were shining examples of leadership and commitment. He concluded that Avant was the conscience of the industry who always made sure Black Music, Black artists, and Black executives had parity within the industry.Celebrity guests who attended the awards ceremony included Ronald“Slim” Williams of Cash Money Records, Grammy Award-winning artist Howard Hewett, Grammy nominated artist Kenny Lattimore, Stellar Award-winning artist Brian Courtney Wilson, along with music executives L.A. Reid, c0-founder of mega with Usher; Jon Platt, chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing; and Monte Lipman, founder and current CEO of Republic Records, among numerous others.Linton also noted that it's the responsibility of veteran music executives to teach and provide the current generation with guidance, support, and opportunities. One of the organization's key initiatives is to provide scholarships annually to African American students at HBCUs and PWIs. Four of five scholarship recipients had the opportunity to attend the Living Legends weekend, which also included the awards ceremony. The students included Jazzmin Duncan (Pomona College in Claremont, CA); Maximillion Shearod (Yale University in New Haven, CT); Joshua Wilson (University of Southern California in Los Angeles), and Jordyn Kaila Isaacs (Hampton University in Hampton, VA), all of whom worked on individual projects, then met and talked with the honorees, talent, and industry executives. Additionally, they had an opportunity to walk the red carpet before the awards ceremony.The first award of the evening was presented to LLF Vice President Jacqueline Rhinehart from LLF board member Colleen Wilson. Rhinehart received the prestigious Creative Visionary Award for her 30-year career as a music executive and founder of My Organic Soul Marketing.Vernon Brown, Esq., founder of V. Brown & Company, followed and received the Entertainment Advocate Award from LLF founder, Ray Harris. Brown spoke about the importance of advocacy and equity in the entertainment industry.Music and entertainment veteran Tracey J. Jordan was presented with the Mike Bernardo Female Executive Award by LLF board member Gwendolyn Quinn. Jordan reflected on her family's musical legacy in jazz and carrying it forward.Shanti Das, founder of Silence the Shame, was presented with the A.D. Washington Chairman's Award from LLF Chairman David C. Linton. Das shared her powerful testimony on depression and mental health.Radio legend Walt“Baby” Love received the Ray Harris Lifetime Achievement Award from board member Miller London. Love recounted his lengthy career in radio and television.Lionel Ridenour, CEO of Anchor Promotions, was presented with the Music Executive Award by LLF board member Tony Winger. Ridenour acknowledged the executives who contributed to his success.Rocky Bucano, executive director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum, was presented with the Hip-Hop Visionary Award. Bucano recalled the 14-year journey to open the museum in 2025.Author and filmmaker Nelson George received the Media Icon Award from LLF board member Vivian Scott Chew. George dedicated his award to the late Andre Harrell.Ed Lover was presented with the Jerry Boulding Radio Award. Lover humbly accepted the honor and thanked those who assisted his career.TO VIEW PHOTOS FROM THE 2023 LIVING LEGENDS GALA, CLICK HERETO VIEW THE FULL PRESS RELEASE AND VIDEO CLIPS FROM THE SHOW CLICK ON THIS LINKThe Living Legends sponsors included Sony Music Group (Presenting Sponsor); Republic Records, The Berry Gordy Foundation for Truth and Justice, and Universal Music Group (Platinum Circle); Empire Music Group, Miles Ahead Entertainment, and SESAC (Silver Circle); City National Bank (Entertainment Sponsor); and Amazon Music, Anchor Promotions, Cash Money Records, Chew Entertainment, Epic Records, Mack Records, Marshall/Pace/Wilson/Hayes, MNRK Music Group, RCA Records, Warner Records (Table Sponsors).Media Partners included EURWEB (Lee Bailey), Radio Facts (Kevin Ross), Moses Media (Don Cody), and The Urban Buzz (Kevin Fleming).Gift Bag Partners included Carol's Daughter, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, The Hip Hop Museum, Miracle Butter Cream, SESAC, Sanders & Hardy, Hoodie Hook, Karla's Kookies, Palmetto Gourmet Foods, and Who Has It?For additional information on the Living Legends Foundation, please visit the website at livinglegendsfoundation .

