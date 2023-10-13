Global Coherent Radar Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coherent Radar Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Coherent Radar Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The coherent radar market is projected to reach $10.90 billion by 2027, with a 9.5% CAGR, according to TBRC's "Coherent Radar Global Market Report 2023."

Coherent radar market expands due to rising air traffic. North America leads the coherent radar market share. Key players: Hensoldt Holding Germany, Raytheon Technologies, BAE Systems, Leonardo, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, Israel Aerospace Industries, Bharat Electronics.

Coherent Radar Market Segments

.By Type: Surveillance And Airborne Warning Radar, Tracking And Fire Control Radar, Multi-Function Radar, Aircraft Traffic Control Radar, Weather Radar

.By Technology: Software-Defined Radar, Conventional Radar, Quantum Radar

.By Application: Commercial and Civil, Defense And Security

.By End User: Navy, Army, Air Force, Space

.By Geography: The global coherent radar market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Coherent radar refers a type of radar system that uses coherent electromagnetic waves to detect and locate objects. A coherent radar system emits a continuous wave that maintains a constant frequency and phase relationship, which allows it to measure the phase shift of the reflected signal accurately.

Read More On The Global Coherent Radar Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Coherent Radar Market Trends And Strategies

4. Coherent Radar Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Coherent Radar Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Radar Global Market Report 2023



Commercial Radars Global Market Report 2023



Aerospace And Defense Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+ +44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC