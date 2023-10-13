Bone And Mineral Diagnostic Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bone And Mineral Diagnostic Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Bone And Mineral Diagnostic Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

October 13, 2023

The bone and mineral diagnostic testing market is expected to reach $1.24 billion by 2027, with a 5% CAGR, according to TBRC's "Bone And Mineral Diagnostic Testing Global Market Report 2023."

Bone and mineral diagnostic testing market expands due to higher bone-related diseases. North America leads the bone and mineral diagnostic testing market share. Key players: Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux, DiaSorin, QuidelOrtho, Siemens Healthineers, Roche, GE Healthcare, Hologic.

Bone And Mineral Diagnostic Testing Market Segments

.By Product: Assays Or Consumables, Instruments

.By Test Type: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), Other Test Types

.By Application: Vitamin D Testing, Bone Metabolism

.By Geography: The global bone and mineral diagnostic testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A bone and mineral diagnostic test is a medical treatment that determines the quantity of calcium and other minerals in a section of bone. This test is used to detect bone loss and osteoporosis, monitor osteoporosis therapy, and assess the risk of fractures.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Bone And Mineral Diagnostic Testing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Bone And Mineral Diagnostic Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Bone And Mineral Diagnostic Testing Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

