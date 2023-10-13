Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Portable Fire Extinguisher Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Portable Fire Extinguisher Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The portable fire extinguisher market is expected to reach $10.30 billion by 2027, with an 8.1% CAGR, according to TBRC's "Portable Fire Extinguisher Global Market Report 2023."

The portable fire extinguisher market is expected to reach $10.30 billion by 2027, with an 8.1% CAGR, according to TBRC's "Portable Fire Extinguisher Global Market Report 2023."

Portable fire extinguisher market expands due to increased vehicle count. Asia-Pacific leads the portable fire extinguisher market share. Key players: Amerex Corporation, Hochiki Corporation, Ceasefire Industries, Activar Construction Products, Yamato Protec Corporation, FlameStop Australia, Feuerschutz Jockel, Morita Holdings, Johnson Controls International.

Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Segments

.By Agent Type: Chemical-based, Water-based, CO2-based, Metal-based, Powdered-based, Foam-based

.By Fire Type Outlook: Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, Class K

.By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

.By Application: Residential, Industrial, Manufacturing, Construction, Warehouse, Factories, Commercial, Vehicles

.By Geography: The global portable fire extinguisher market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A portable fire extinguisher is any portable device that includes liquid, powder, or gases for reducing or extinguishing fires. It operates by releasing an extinguishing substance that is designed to cool the fuel, replace oxygen, or stop the chemical reaction. It is only utilized when the fire is minor, localized, and does not involve highly combustible materials.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Trends And Strategies

4. Portable Fire Extinguisher Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

