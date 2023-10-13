Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul To Headline Caring For Others International Poverty Forum In Atlanta

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Tim Tebow & Demi-Leigh Tebow among speakers at its annual“think tank” symposium

- Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-ShockleyATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Caring For Others , a 501c3 on a mission to eradicate poverty, announced noted philanthropist and Klutch Sports Group Founder & CEO Rich Paul as its keynote speaker for its Annual International Poverty Forum (IPF). Held March 22, 2024, at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta, IPF will include numerous notable panelists at the event including Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow with more to be announced in the future.The Forum facilitates a poverty-eradicating“think tank” of some of the greatest minds and service providers in the world. IPF instills hope and opportunity worldwide, where solutions are envisioned, deployed, and supported through corporate and non-profit engagement. Notable figures including Magic Johnson, Deion Sanders, Tim Tebow, and Amy Grant, as well as numerous nationally and internationally renowned speakers, have shared their stories during previous events.“Rich Paul has risen from poverty to CEO, but he hasn't forgotten where he's from by continuing to give back,” said Caring For Others Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley.“We are so honored to have Rich as our keynote speaker in 2024 to discuss his life's journey, and the work he is doing to diminish the impact poverty has on our communities around the world. We believe that he and all the other speakers, including Tim & Demi-Leigh Tebow, will help us expand our reach and enhance our mission.”Paul founded Klutch Sports Group in 2012 and just released his autobiography, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds. He is a long-time friend and agent for NBA star LeBron James and is one of the most powerful agents in sports. At Klutch he forged a unique and personal approach to representing NBA talent – putting athletes first and empowering them to build careers and brands on and off the court. Klutch Sports now represents some of the biggest athletes across major professional sports including the NBA, NFL, and WNBA. In 2019, Klutch Sports partnered with UTA and Paul now also serves as UTA's Head of Sports. In 2021, TIME recognized Klutch Sports on its first-ever list of TIME100 Most Influential Companies, and Variety recently named Paul to their“Variety500” list of the most influential business leaders shaping the global media industry. Paul serves on the Board of Trustees of LACMA, Board of Directors of Funko, the Board of Directors of Designer Brands inc., and the Board of Directors Live Nation Entertainment. He is a minority partner of The SpringHill Company.To donate, sponsor or purchase tickets to the International Poverty Forum, please visit .# # #About Caring For Others:Caring For Others is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating poverty through compassion, empowerment, and community support. For 25 years, Caring For Others has been a driving force in creating positive change in the lives of those facing economic hardships. The journey began with a simple idea: that every individual deserves the opportunity to live with dignity, regardless of their circumstances. This belief has fueled our work, and today, it guides us as we continue to make a difference in our community and beyond.The International Poverty Forum (IPF), one of the programs led by Caring for Others 501(c)(3) is a solutions-driven“think tank” of the best and brightest minds addressing the issue of global poverty. The IPF annually convenes a diverse group of thought leaders from around the world in private, public, and non-profit sectors to help turn ideas into action. The emphasis of the solutions to be addressed during the 2024 forum will be food and housing insecurity.

