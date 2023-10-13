Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers Market With 5.6% CAGR By 2031 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The demand for Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers (LOHC) is expected to witness a consistent growth throughout the projected period, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.6%.

The Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers market is a dynamic sector at the forefront of the global transition towards sustainable energy. LOHCs represent a promising solution for the storage and transportation of hydrogen, a key player in the clean energy landscape. Unlike traditional methods of hydrogen storage, such as compressed or liquefied hydrogen, LOHCs offer advantages in terms of safety, ease of handling, and efficient distribution. The market is witnessing robust growth due to increasing emphasis on decarbonization, a rising demand for renewable energy, and the imperative to address energy storage challenges.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

Market Opportunity:

The transition to a hydrogen-based economy is gaining momentum, and LOHCs are poised to play a pivotal role in realizing this vision. The market opportunity lies in addressing the challenges associated with hydrogen storage and transportation, enabling a seamless integration of hydrogen into various sectors, including transportation, industry, and power generation. LOHCs provide a means to overcome the limitations of conventional hydrogen storage methods, offering a more flexible and scalable solution. The increasing investment in research and development, coupled with supportive government policies promoting clean energy, creates a favorable environment for the growth of the LOHC market.

Market Challenges:

While the prospects for LOHCs are promising, challenges persist that need to be addressed for the market to reach its full potential. One significant challenge is the high initial cost of implementing LOHC systems compared to traditional storage methods. Additionally, there are technical challenges related to the efficiency of hydrogen release and uptake, as well as the development of standardized processes for LOHC production. The scalability and commercial viability of LOHC technologies also pose challenges that need to be overcome for widespread adoption. Furthermore, ensuring the compatibility of LOHC systems with existing infrastructure and addressing safety concerns are critical aspects that require attention.

Key Players:



Hydrogenious Technologies

Covalion, Hynertech Co. Ltd. Areva

Competitive Landscape:

The aforementioned market players have demonstrated a proclivity for employing a combination of organic and inorganic growth strategies, including collaborations and product launches. A notable example of this trend can be observed in Eastman's recent partnership with Hydrogenious technologies in July 2021, wherein the former provided specialty carriers tailored to fit LOHC technologies. Similarly, in June 2020, Hyundai Motors announced its partnership with Hydrogenious technologies, with the intention of deploying and marketing LOHC technologies.

Key Segments



By Compound Type



Hydrogenated

Unhydrogenated

By Composition Type



Cyclohexane-Benzene



Methylcyclohexane-Toulene



Decalin-Naphthalene

Perhydro-N-ethylcarbazole−N-Ethylcarbazole

By Process



Hydrogenation

Dehydrogenation

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

About Fact :

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400 Rockville, MD 20852

United States Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube



