Hollywood Writers Are NOT Using AI To Write Scripts According To New Study By Originality.AI

Hollywood Writer Scripts Showed No Increase in AI Usage Since the Launch of ChatGPT

Originality has conducted an extensive study to determine whether Hollywood writers have been utilizing generative AI to aid in scriptwriting.

COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Originality , a leading AI content detector, has conducted an extensive study to determine whether Hollywood writers have been utilizing generative AI, such as ChatGPT, to aid in scriptwriting. The results of this study, which analyzed over 3800 TV show episodes aired in the USA between 2020 and 2023, are now available for public review.Originality's advanced AI content detector was employed to assess these scripts, providing a probability score in the range of 0 to 1, indicating the presence of AI-generated content. The study yielded some key findings that provide insights into the use of AI in Hollywood scriptwriting.Key Findings:1. Hollywood Writer Scripts Showed No Increase in AI Usage Since the Launch of ChatGPT: The study revealed that nearly 100% of the content in Hollywood scripts remained entirely original across different genres and years. This indicates that there has been no discernible increase in the use of AI assistance in scriptwriting since the introduction of ChatGPT and similar AI models.2. Daytime Soap Operas Showed Some Signs of AI-Assisted Writing: However, when focusing on daytime soap operas, a subtle trend emerged. In the year 2020, only 1.3% of the scripts analyzed were suspected of having AI-generated content. This percentage was found to be in line with the expected false positive rate of Originality's detection software. Nevertheless, a gradual increase in the percentage of scripts suspected of being AI-generated was observed, with a peak of 4.5% in the year 2023.The complete findings of this study can be accessed on the Originality blog at:Originality remains at the forefront of AI content detection technology, providing valuable insights into the evolving landscape of AI utilization in creative industries. While Hollywood writers have, by and large, maintained the integrity of original content in their scripts, the subtle increase in AI-assisted writing in daytime soap operas highlights an emerging trend worth monitoring.For media inquiries or further information, please contactAbout OriginalityOriginality is a cutting-edge AI content detection tool that empowers organizations to safeguard their content's authenticity and integrity. Their advanced technology offers precise analysis of text, identifying the presence of AI-generated content to ensure transparency and originality accross various industries.

