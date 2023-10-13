Autonomous Train Technology The Future Of Railway Infrastructure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES , October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Autonomous trains consist of advanced sensor technology such as LIDAR, RADAR, on board cameras, communication devices, powerful software, and cutting-edge sensors that address the challenges of growing urbanization, climate change, and other factors impacting public transport. Upgraded technologies such as communication-based train control (CBTC) and European railway traffic management system (ETRMS) are also included in the autonomous trains which enables less chances of rail fatalities. According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global autonomous train technology market size is projected to reach $15.57 billion with a considerable CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Because autonomous trains are safer, more secure, flexible, and efficient as compared to traditional manually operated trains, the demand for autonomous trains is increasing, thereby boosting the market growth to a great extent.

Furthermore, a wide array of factors such as rise in demand for secure, safer, and efficient transport, need for smart and frequent trains, surge in traffic congestion on road network, increase in freight transport through train, and benefits including cost-effectiveness, easy implementation, & less maintenance is driving the growth of the market in more than one way. Gradual improvement in railway infrastructure, especially in the emerging economies, are further boosting the autonomous train technology industry growth.

With this drift on board, governments of emerging economies like India, China, and others are investing huge budgets for the development of their railway infrastructure. For instance, India did a budget allocation of $18.8 billion to its railway sector in the year 2017 and increased the budget allocation to $21.2 billion in the year 2018 with an aim to enhance the railway infrastructure with the latest technologies.

Canadian National Railway (CN), at the same time, is planning to invest a budget of $2.92 Billion in the province of Saskatchewan to enhance the railway infrastructure. Such initiatives by governments of both developed and developing countries are contributing to the growth of the global autonomous train technology market .

In addition, the key market players are adapting various business strategies and are focusing on research & development activities to innovate and develop autonomous systems. For instance, Alstom has its eye set for the development of autonomous systems by making the highest automation level, GoA4, on regional train lines by 2023. With the combination of advanced systems such as Automatic Train Control, Automatic Train Protection, and Automatic Train Supervision, the company is making autonomous train technology more efficient, accurate, and reliable than ever. This way, the global autonomous train technology market is going to gather immense growth opportunities in the near future.

