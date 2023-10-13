Kitchen Magic Awarded Lehigh Valley's 2023 Manufacturer Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kitchen Magic was honored with the 2023 Lehigh Valley Manufacturer of the Year award, beating out 750 local manufacturers.

NAZARETH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kitchen Magic has been named the 2023 winner of the Lehigh Valley Manufacturer of the Year out of 750 local manufacturers. Seventeen Kitchen Magic employees were in attendance at the Lehigh Valley Manufacturing Forum to represent the company.In accepting this honor, CEO, Brett Bacho commented“A lot of the value we bring is in our process. Just-in-time manufacturing has allowed us to become very efficient and over-deliver on our customers' expectations”.Hosted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Manufacturers Resource Center and the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, discussion topics included winning strategies and trends in manufacturing.For Kitchen Magic, a three-month shutdown during Covid proved challenging, but upon reopening, demand created opportunity. Manufacturing on-site gave the company an advantage and continues to set Kitchen Magic apart from other remodeling companies.To be recognized as a leader in manufacturing is a high honor, especially from the MRC, whose mission is to help small and mid-sized manufacturers become more competitive and strategically grow their companies.According to the MRC, Kitchen Magic was recognized for always striving for operational excellence, providing outstanding customer service, adapting new technologies into their process, and fostering a healthy company culture. James Mayers, Continuous Improvement Manager for Kitchen Magic stated,“Our investment and work on our processes has had the greatest effect on our manufacturing. We're working on what we should be working on all the time”.Kitchen Magic's standout performance in manufacturing is a result of their commitment to their core values. If their customers' positive feedback is any indication, the company can be expected to remain a strong player in the Lehigh Valley for years to come.ABOUT THE LEHIGH VALLEY MANUFACTURING FORUMThe 2023 Lehigh Valley Manufacturing Forum was held on October 3, at Wind Creek Bethlehem by theLehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce,and the Manufacturers Resource Center.ABOUT KITCHEN MAGICKitchen Magic is a family-owned and operated kitchen remodeling company with their headquarters andmanufacturing facilities located in Nazareth, PA. The company introduced in-house manufacturing in the early 1990s and has done business in the northeastern United States for over 40 years. They currently service PA, NJ, NY, and CT.

Amanda Karner

Kitchen Magic

+1 800-237-0799 ext. 4152



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

LinkedIn

TikTok