Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Vinyl Acetate Monomer Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The vinyl acetate monomer market is projected to reach $11.16 billion by 2027, with a 5.13% CAGR, as per TBRC's "Vinyl Acetate Monomer Global Market Report 2023."

Vinyl acetate monomer market expands due to the growing construction sector. Asia-Pacific leads the vinyl acetate monomer market share . Key players: The Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Sinopec Corp, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Japan Vam And Poval Co. Ltd., Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem), Dairen Chemical Corporation.

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Segments

1. By Application: Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH), Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Other Applications

2. By End-User: Packaging, Construction, Textile, Cosmetics, Other End-User Industries

3. By Sales Channel: Direct Sale, Indirect Sale

4. By Geography: The global vinyl acetate monomer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vinyl acetate monomer refers to a colorless liquid with a strong smell that can be polymerized as a bulk, solution, suspension, or emulsion. Vinyl acetate monomer is used in adhesives and sealants, paints and coatings, and textiles. It can be polymerized easily to form PVA (Polyvinyl alcohol) and VAE (vinyl acetate ethylene) copolymers with a wide range of properties.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Trends And Strategies

4. Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

