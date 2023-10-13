AI In Real Estate Market Size, Share, Insights, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI In Real Estate Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The "AI In Real Estate Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive overview of the AI in real estate market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the AI in real estate market is projected to reach a market size of $551.99 billion by 2027, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.3%.

The growth of the AI in real estate market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) devices. North America is expected to have the largest market share in the AI in real estate, and major players in the AI in real estate market include Compass Inc., Redfin Corporation, REX Real Estate, Lexalytics Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Avaamo Technologies Pvt Ltd, and CAPE Analytics LLC.

Emerging AI In Real Estate Market Trend

An emerging trend in the AI in real estate market is technological innovations. Companies operating in the AI in real estate market are actively adopting new technologies to enhance and maintain their competitive position in the market.

AI In Real Estate Market Segments

1. By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision

2. By Solution: Chatbots, Customer Behavior Analytics, Advanced Property Analysis, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Data Analytics And Visualization, Lead Generation And Marketing, Property Management

3. By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4. By Application: Design And Plan, Construction, Promotion And Sales

5. By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in real estate refers to the use of artificial intelligence technologies and techniques to enhance various aspects of the real estate industry. It involves the application of computer systems and algorithms that can analyze large amounts of data, learn from patterns and trends, and make intelligent predictions or recommendations related to real estate transactions, property management, customer service, and market analysis.

AI In Real Estate Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI In Real Estate Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The AI in real estate market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

