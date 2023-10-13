Codapet Expands Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services To Bend And Surrounding Cities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home

The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.

- Dr. JoAnne DixonBEND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Bend, OR and surrounding cities . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.Dr. Karen Whala, Drs. Gary and Bethany Hsia joined as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.“I hope to help make every family in the Bend, Oregon area aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option for when the time comes to say 'goodbye' to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, Co-Founder of CodaPet.“A peaceful and anxiety-free transition in the familiarity of home is indeed a final gift of love. As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian myself, I hear heartfelt appreciation from families I help, when they are able to grant their beloved pet this final gift.”“Euthanizing a pet may be one of the most difficult decisions we ever face. In-home euthanasia gives us the ability to create a peaceful goodbye and ease stress for families by providing privacy for our grief..” says Dr. JoAnn Dixon, a licensed veterinarian with 23 years experience.Dr Dixon is a graduate of the University of Washington and Washington State University's College of Veterinary Medicine. After graduation, Dixon practiced veterinary medicine in Idaho, first for 10 years as an associate veterinarian at the Sun Valley Animal Center, then for 13 years as the shelter medical director and executive director at Mountain Humane. For the past 3 years, she has enjoyed helping the animals in greater Bend while working in private practice in the area.Dr. Dixon services Bend and surrounding cities including Redmond, Prineville, Madras, La Pine, Terrebonne, and Sisters.How In-Home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:1. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their families. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.2. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive unrushed and individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.3.. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.Overall, in-home pet euthanasia can provide a more peaceful and comfortable passing for pets while also reducing stress and providing closure for owners.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Bend, OR. The price of aftercare depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.About CodaPetCodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services across 26 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit

Bethany Hsia

CodaPet

+1 833-263-2738

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

CodaPet: A Peaceful Passing At Home