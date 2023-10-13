Powering Ahead In Houston: Worldwide Power Products Announces Grand Opening Of State-Of-The-Art Headquarters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Will Perry, Worldwide Power Products Founder & CEOHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Worldwide Power Products (WPP), a premier provider of power generation equipment sales, rentals, and services, today announced it has completed its move to a new, 5-acre property in west Houston. The company invites customers and members of the public to RSVP to tour the new facilities during a grand opening event on Thursday, October 26 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.First announced in 2022, the move gives WPP a custom-designed and built facility as its headquarters, providing ample space to conduct its sales and service operations, house inventory, and keep pace with its expanding business. Highlights across the 41,000 square feet of warehouse include a 20-ton overhead crane, multiple jib cranes, a covered test bay with a 3-inch natural gas line, and a wash bay. The two-story offices include several employee amenities, such as a gym, locker rooms, a training room, and multiple conference rooms.WPP Founder & CEO, Will Perry, said,“Our new facility represents not just a physical move, but a significant leap forward in our commitment to excellence. As we set roots in this state-of-the-art space, we're poised to deliver enhanced services and solutions for our clients, all while fostering an empowering and rewarding environment for our team. This transition embodies our dedication to growth and innovation within the greater Houston and Gulf Coast region."The new address, 5931 Brittmoore Road, will be familiar to longtime WPP customers, as it is a mere 300 yards from the company's prior location. The site will allow WPP to maintain its presence in Houston's Energy Corridor among some of the world's best-known traditional and renewable energy brands.###About Worldwide Power ProductsRecognized by Forbes Magazine as one of America's 100 most promising companies and ranked among the Inc. 500 fastest growing privately-held companies, Worldwide Power Products (WPP), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a full-service power generation provider. Since 2008, WPP has become a leading supplier of power generation products and services to the commercial, industrial, municipal and oil & gas industries. WPP inventories hundreds of generators and engines for sale and rent and provides maintenance, and repairs for hundreds more for its service customers. As an independent company, WPP is not tied to any one manufacturer or territory. This allows us to supply our customers with reliable power solutions that meet their specifications, budget and delivery time frame. WPP's technical depth, shop, and field capabilities are truly unique in the power generation industry. For more information, please visit .

Felicia Perez

Worldwide Power Products

‪(713) 396-2743‬‬‬‬



