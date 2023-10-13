Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Surges To $563.1 Million By 2030, Driven By Strong Growth Trend

The global market for Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways is experiencing substantial growth, with an estimated value of US$295.9 million in 2022. Projections indicate that this market will continue to expand significantly, reaching a size of US$563.1 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

The Remote Monitoring segment is poised to record a CAGR of 9.3% and is expected to reach US$291.9 million by the end of the analysis period, while the Preventive Maintenance segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the next eight years.

Key Players

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways market, featuring leading players such as ABB Group, Accton Technology, Advantech Co., Ltd., Artila Electronics Co., Ltd., AsusTek Computer Inc., Digi International, D-Link Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Elpro technologies, Emerson Electric Co., HEJM Automation Technology GmbH, HMS Networks, Honeywell International Inc., Moxa Inc., Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., San Telequip Pvt. Ltd., Schneider electric, Siemens AG, Valmet Oyj, and Shenzhen Wlink Technology Co., Ltd., among others. A total of 74 featured competitors are included in the report.

Regional Insights



The Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at US$86.6 million in 2022.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is projected to reach a market size of US$97.1 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Japan and Canada are expected to grow at 7.6% and 6.9%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.

Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with expectations of growth recovery for this year and the next. Despite challenges such as uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine conflict, slower-than-expected declines in global headline inflation, persistent food and fuel inflation in developing countries, and high retail inflation impacting consumer confidence and spending, governments are taking steps to address these issues.

New technologies, including AI, machine learning, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies, are poised to contribute significantly to global GDP in the coming years. While concerns about inflation and weakened demand may impact corporate investments, the rise of these new technologies is expected to partially reverse prevailing investment sentiment.

In the short term, the economic landscape presents a mix of challenges and opportunities for both consumers and investors. Businesses and leaders who can navigate this complex environment with resilience and adaptability are likely to discover opportunities amidst the uncertainty.

About the Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market

Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways facilitate communication and data exchange between various industrial devices and systems, ensuring seamless and efficient operations in manufacturing and industrial environments.

