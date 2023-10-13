Lifetime Achievement Award Nominations Announced For The 11Th MUAHS Guild Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 11th Annual MUAHS Awards set for November 18, 2024

The MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Award Nominees for the 11th Annual MUAHS Awards

The Lifetime Achievement Award nominees were announced for the 11th Annual Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards Gala on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Lifetime Achievement Award nominees were announced for the 11th Annual Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) by Julie Socash, IATSE Local 706 President. The winners will be revealed on November 13th and will be honored at the MUAHS Gala on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton. The MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Award is given to one Make-up Artist and one Hair Stylist for an extraordinary spectrum of acclaimed work and exceptional contributions to the motion picture, television, music videos, and theater entertainment industry. The Awards and red-carpet pre-show will also be streamed to a worldwide audience.

The Lifetime Achievement Nominees for Make-up are John Caglione, Tommy Cole, Kevin Haney, Ronnie Specter, and Brad Wilder. The Nominees for Hair Styling are Judy Alexander-Cory, Cydney Cornell, Ora T. Green, Bunny Parker, and Peter Tothpal.

MUAHS“Behind the Slate” panels of the 2024 Lifetime Achievement nominees are now available exploring the achievements, challenges, and creativity of the nominees. Interviews with the make-up nominees were moderated by Lois Burwell (The Last Samurai, Braveheart, Saving Private Ryan). Oscar-nominated hair stylist Barbara Lorenz (La La Land, Terminator: Dark Fate, Big Little Lies) interviews the hair stylist nominees in a panel of hair stylist nominees. The MUAHS“Behind the Slate” panels are produced by Dan Evans, IngleDodd Media.

2024 MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Nominees for Make-Up



2024 MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Nominees for Hair Styling



Honorees for the Distinguished Artisan Award and the Vanguard Award will be announced later. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards may be directed to Sue Cabral-Ebert: .

ABOUT LOCAL 706: The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,300 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television, and now the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials;“live” network television, all types of theatrical productions, and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops, and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706 or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

