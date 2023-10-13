Global AI As A Service Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Key Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "AI As A Service Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive overview of the AI as a service market. According to TBRC's forecast, the AI as a service market is projected to reach a market size of $43.28 billion by 2027, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.73%.

The growth of the AI as a service market can be attributed to the increasing investment and spending on artificial intelligence. North America is expected to dominate the market share for AI as a service. Major players in the market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Salesforce Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Google Inc.

Emerging AI As A Service Market Trend

An emerging trend in the AI as a service market is technological advancements. Companies operating in the AI as a service market are actively adopting new technologies to enhance and maintain their competitive position in the market.

AI As A Service Market Segments

.By Component: Solutions, Services

.By Offering: Infrastructure As A Service, Platform As A Service, Software As A Service

.By Deployment: Public, Private, Hybrid

.By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

.By Industry: Banking, Finance Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Public Sector, Energy And Utilities, Healthcare, Other Industries

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI as a service refers to commercially available AI solutions that enable businesses to access and utilize AI capabilities at a fraction of the cost of building an in-house AI infrastructure. It allows individuals and organizations to experiment with AI for various purposes with a lower initial investment and reduced risk.

AI As A Service Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI As A Service Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The AI as a service market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

