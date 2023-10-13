AI In Construction Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI In Construction Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "AI In Construction Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company offers an extensive overview of the AI in construction market. According to TBRC's forecast, the AI in construction market is projected to reach a market size of $4.05 billion by 2027, with a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.12%.

The growth of the AI in construction market can be attributed to the increasing number of infrastructure projects. North America is expected to have the largest market share in AI in construction. Major players in the market include Doxel Inc., Building System Planning Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Alice Technologies Inc., and eSUB Inc.

Learn More On The AI In Construction Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Emerging AI In Construction Market Trend

An emerging trend in the AI in construction market is technological advancements. Companies operating in the AI in construction market are actively adopting new technologies to enhance and maintain their competitive position in the market.

AI In Construction Market Segments

.By Component: Solutions, Services

.By Stage: Pre-Construction, Construction Stage, Post-Construction

.By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

.By Application: Project Management, Field Management, Risk Management, Schedule Management, Supply Chain Management, Other Applications

.By Industry Type: Heavy Construction, Institutional Commercials, Residential, Other Industry Types

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global AI in construction market report at:



AI in construction refers to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and methods in the construction sector to gain a detailed view of all on-site activities. AI can be utilized to enhance energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and other performance indicators by analyzing data from building systems.

AI In Construction Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI In Construction Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The AI in construction market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

