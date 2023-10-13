Longtime Local Appraiser Andrew Rossi Opens East Cooper Appraisals In Charleston, SC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

East Cooper Appraisals Logo Dark

Andrew Rossi

New Firm Assists Clients in Developing Bespoke Appraisal Reports Based Upon Their Specific Needs & Financial Exposures

- Andrew Rossi, Founder & CEO, East Cooper AppraisalsCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Charleston-based appraiser Andrew Rossi is pleased to announce the launch of East Cooper Appraisals , a full-service appraisal firm offering unbiased and accurate appraisal services in the Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester tri-county areas. Rossi is a Certified and Credentialed Residential Appraiser who works with numerous local and national banks, platforms, real estate offices and law firms to provide new purchase, refinance, foreclosure, division of asset, asset planning and discretionary appraisal services.East Cooper Appraisals is dedicated to providing reliable and accurate appraisal services that empower its clients to make informed decisions. The firm is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and transparency in every appraisal assignment it undertakes.“Every client is unique, and we tailor our services to meet each of our clients' specific needs,” says Rossi.“We maintain strict independence and impartiality and provide unbiased evaluations that always adhere to USPAP ethics and standards.”Embarking his appraisal career in 2015 following a career in Real Estate Agency, Rossi gained valuable appraisal experience by completing his 24-month state requisite apprenticeship working alongside industry veterans. Prior to his current role of CEO and founder of East Cooper Appraisals, Andrew expanded his portfolio at two high volume firms over the course of several years before making the decision to establish his own firm and office. Rossi currently mentors developing appraisers under SC State apprenticeship protocols and procedures, therein assisting others in their formal licensing and entry into the appraisal industry.About East Cooper AppraisalsEast Cooper Appraisals was founded in 2023 by Andrew Rossi, Certified and FHA Credentialed Residential Appraiser in Charleston serving the Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester tri-county areas. Leveraging his comprehensive knowledge of the greater tri-county area real estate market, East Cooper Appraisals assists clients in developing bespoke appraisal reports appropriate to their specific needs and financial exposures. To learn more, please visit .

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

+1 561-310-9921

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn