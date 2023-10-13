WGG Advertising Agency In Dubai Launches Tiktok Marketing Department

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WGG advertising agency

Discover the latest advancement in the digital marketing realm as WGG Advertising Agency in Dubai announces the inauguration of TikTok Marketing Department.

- Sergey Vinogradov

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, WGG, a well-known advertising firm based in Dubai, announced the creation of its new TikTok marketing department . Since the launch of TikTok Ads, the company has begun to study its specifics and capabilities. WGG became one of the first agencies in the UAE that began to offer its clients promotion in this social media and bring positive results emergence of a separate department was a direct response to the growing demand among businesses in the UAE for specialized marketing services on the TikTok platform.

Due to the significant growth in the number of TikTok users in recent years, companies are looking for experienced contractors in advertising, specially adapted for the unique audience of the platform. WGG could not meet the demand for such a large number of customers interested in TikTok Ads using its initial capacity. Now the department includes 20 marketers, but in 2024 it plans to increase at least twice.

"Our decision to open a TikTok marketing department reflects the importance of the platform in the modern world of digital advertising," said Sergey Vinogradov, CEO of the WGG advertising agency . "Our goal is to provide customers with optimal strategies that will help them develop their business and become leaders in their local markets."

A team of European specialists will work in the new department, each of whom is trained in the nuances of the TikTok algorithm, track the trends of promotion and video content and models of interaction with users. Their main goal will be to create content that resonates with the TikTok community, ensuring optimal reach and engagement. Also, every marketer knows in-depth the capabilities of TikTok Ads and has dozens and hundreds of successful cases in promoting on this platform.

Brands and companies interested in using the experience of the advertising agency WGG in the field of TikTok Ads department are encouraged to seek advice through their website. The agency continues to strive to provide the most up-to-date advertising solutions in an ever-evolving digital environment.

Sales department

WGG advertising agency

+971 4 383 1074



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok