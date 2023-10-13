Saudia Cargo Secures IATA's CEIV Pharma Certificate

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Saudia Cargo gains prestigious IATA CEIV Pharma certification, establishing world leadership in pharmaceutical transportation.

CEIV Pharma, a widely acknowledged IATA standard, verifies that pharmaceutical facilities, equipment, operations, and employees comply with requirements and recommendations.

Saudia Cargo, the leading air cargo carrier in Saudi Arabia, celebrates a significant accomplishment, receiving the esteemed Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Pharma certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This success demonstrates Saudia Cargo's commitment to excellence and innovation in pharmaceutical transportation.

The IATA's CEIV is a universally recognized standard within the industry. CEIV Pharma is designed to ensure that facilities, equipment, operations, and personnel meet the standards, regulations, and guidelines that pharmaceutical manufacturers require. The aim is to enhance industry knowledge and establish a consistent global standard.

IATA's CEIV Pharma certification is a milestone highlighting Saudia Cargo's unwavering commitment, with a team of certified experts, having successfully transported life-saving medicines and vaccines, solidifying its crucial role in global healthcare logistics. Saudia Cargo is dedicated to serving the expanding Middle East pharmaceutical market with top-notch products while prioritizing the safety and security of any cargo being transported and offering an effective path for all substantial products.

Teddy Zebitz, CEO of Saudia Cargo, stated,“We are proud to have obtained the CEIV Pharma accreditation. Since we've seen a significant increase in pharmaceutical shipments over the past four years, we've made the firm commitment to facilitate the leasing of the best temperature-controlled packaging options and unrivaled knowledge to guarantee secure and dependable pharmaceutical transportation in the rapidly expanding Middle East market. We're focused on upholding the greatest levels of excellence, security, and safety in pharmaceutical logistics, highlighting our unique position in defending humanity with our offerings.”

According to Aymen Osilan, Executive Director at Saudia Cargo,“Receiving the certification is a testament to our dedication to excellence and commitment to providing top-notch services to our valued customers. Which demonstrates our ability to handle pharma shipments with utmost care, ensuring the integrity and quality of products”. Saudia Cargo was vital in aiding in the distribution of vaccinations and other necessities during and post-pandemic, working to uphold the highest standards of quality while doing so both domestically and internationally. Around a year ago, we started the certification process with IATA for CEIV Pharma, and now, after a year of laborious efforts, strengthening Saudia Cargo's position as a trusted provider for spearheading air cargo solutions in the industry. Receiving the IATA CEIV Pharma accreditation is a testament to our team's dedication to excellence and work ethics commitment to offering our clients and business partners the best possible services in pharmaceutical logistics.”

Additionally, Saudia Cargo is further strengthening its pharmaceutical transport services by collaborating with significant players in the pharmaceutical industry, which include Pharma Aero, Envirotainer, DoKaSch, CSafe, va-Q-tec, SkyCell, and Tower Cold Chain.

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country's location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach encompasses approximately 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents, establishing us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.

Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide.

Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.