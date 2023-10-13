SANAD CORPORATE PADEL TOURNAMENT RETURNS WITH IMPRESSIVE GROWTH AND EXCITING VICTORIES

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Uniting Industry Leaders: A Remarkable Surge in Participation Demonstrates the Tournament's Power to Unify.

Championing Community Support: More than AED 40,000 Raised for Local Charities Through Padel Passion.

Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), proudly hosted the second edition of the annual Sanad Corporate Padel Tournament from 6-7 October 2023. This year's tournament witnessed a significant surge in participation, demonstrating its ability to bring the corporate sporting community together.

With a commitment to fostering unity within the UAE's business community and advocating for healthy lifestyles, the Sanad Corporate Padel tournament attracted an astounding number of participants, surpassing 80 padel enthusiasts from leading national and multinational organizations. The inclusion of several newcomers, such as Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Dolphin Energy, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), Lufthansa, Safran, and TAQA, alongside returning organizations like Abu Dhabi Ports, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Mubadala, Sanad, Strata Manufacturing, Thales, and Yas Holding, highlighted the tournament's growing reputation.

Throughout the two-day Tournament, employees from these prominent organizations showcased not only their competitive spirit but also their commitment to give back to the community. They embodied the tournament's essence of camaraderie and community support, raising more than AED 40,000 to support local charities through the power of Padel.

The Sanad Corporate Padel Tournament featured a total of 32 men's and 10 women's teams, all passionately competing for the championship title. In the highly competitive men's category, ADSC emerged as the champion, closely followed by ADDC in second place, and ADNOC in third. Meanwhile, in the women's category, the Sanad team once again triumphed, securing the first-place position for the second consecutive year, with ADSC in second place, and ENEC closely behind.

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, expressed his delight at the tournament's remarkable growth, saying,“It has been an honor to witness the enthusiasm and active engagement displayed during the second edition of the Sanad Corporate Padel Tournament. This event has transformed into a remarkable platform where professionals connect, compete, and contribute meaningfully to society. Our commitment is to foster cross-industry collaboration and community service through the exciting sport of Padel.”

The event was attended by Professional Emirati Padel Players Alia Taher and Aisha Alawadhi who added to the electric atmosphere by cheering on the participating organizations and engaging with padel enthusiasts and business professionals. The winning women's teams had the unique opportunity to showcase their skills in an exhibition match against the UAE's rising padel stars. The winners of the Sanad Corporate Padel Tournament included Shamma Al Tamimi and Rodha Mohammed, representing Sanad, and Hamad Al Hosani and Khalaf Al Wahdi, representing ADSC.

Shamma Al Tamimi speaking on behalf of their team, shared,“We are proud to represent Sanad and win the second edition of the Sanad Corporate Padel Tournament. It has been two days of unforgettable moments on the court, competing and connecting with industry peers, all while contributing to a good cause. Moreover, the chance to share the court with Emirati padel players, Alia Taher and Aisha Alawadhi, was truly inspiring. A big thanks to Sanad for the wonderful opportunity and we look forward to participating again.”

Representing ADSC, Khalaf Al Wahdi said:“We are absolutely thrilled to come out as champions in the second edition of the Sanad Corporate Padel Tournament. It's been an incredible experience of skill, teamwork, and sheer enjoyment. This tournament highlights not only the remarkable sporting talent among business professionals but also Sanad's dedication to corporate wellness and support for the community. We thank Sanad for organizing this exciting event and can't for the next edition.”

The Sanad Corporate Padel Tournament has firmly established itself as a highlight on Abu Dhabi's corporate sports calendar. As the Tournament continues to grow, it promises more thrilling competitions, incredible networking opportunities, and impactful contributions to charity.

About Sanad:

Sanad Group (Sanad) is a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader in Abu Dhabi wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. With more than 35 years of operational experience, Sanad supports leaders in commercial aviation with world-class maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services and financing solutions.