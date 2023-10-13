QIXAS WELCOMES AMY HOMAN AND JASON SPANOS AS VICE PRESIDENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH AND TRANSFORMATION

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire)









Qixas , a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics solutions, proudly announces the appointment of two accomplished industry professionals, Amy Homan and Jason Spanos , as Vice Presidents. These strategic additions to the executive team signify Qixas' unwavering commitment to growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Amy Homan, a seasoned veteran with over 23 years of experience in the Microsoft Dynamics channel, has dedicated her career to shaping the strategic direction of companies and excelling in cloud computing, ISV solutions, and Dynamics NAV/Dynamics 365 Business Central implementation projects. As the first female Vice President on Qixas' executive team, her appointment underscores the company's dedication to making technology jobs more accessible to women and promoting inclusion in the workspace. From her US Navy career in Aviation Structural Mechanics, she took her education and experience in software development and programming to work with some large solution resellers, becoming a reputable resource for partners trying to adopt the cloud and transition their business practices to meet market demands. Her dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences aligns perfectly with Qixas' commitment to client satisfaction, and the decision to join forces came at a time when Homan was looking for her next strategic opportunity.

“I am thrilled to join the Qixas team and help build the business,” said Amy Homan.“Qixas' dedication to excellence in client services and delivering impactful projects aligns with my goals, and this synergy will drive collective success for us, our customers, and the entire Dynamics Channel. My extensive background with software projects positions me perfectly to drive process reform and implementation efficiency, ultimately providing exceptional value to our clients. And with my connections in the channel, I am ready to help build new strategic relationships that deliver even better solutions to our user base. We're ready to make things happen.”

Moreover, Amy Homan's role as President-Elect for 2025 on the Board of Directions North America further demonstrates her commitment to the Microsoft channel.

Joining Qixas alongside Amy is Jason Spanos.

With over 27 years of experience in ERP and software implementation, Jason brings extensive knowledge in executive leadership, project management and implementations, and sales and marketing. He is a Professional Engineer with a Project Management Professional (PMP) designation. He joins Qixas at a pivotal time as companies face the reality that software – including emerging technologies – defines their competitiveness and drives their success. Spanos will focus on strengthening and promoting Qixas' position as a trailblazer in delivering full-stack technology solutions. He has implemented technology with teams from multiple countries across three continents and brings a global perspective to solution approaches and best practices.

“Qixas has always had the reputation of being experts in the Microsoft Dynamics space,” said Spanos.“They are known for their Dynamics upgrades, re-implementations, and training of other Microsoft partners. Microsoft provides leadership with a comprehensive technology stack, and Qixas is ready to deploy it. I am very excited to be part of a company that is capable and eager to provide this enhanced technology. 'Upgrades' takes on a whole new meaning with the tools Qixas brings! The most exciting thing for me is being a part of such an Impact Chain – Qixas having a profound impact on its customers, and our customers bringing their impact to the world.”

Floyd Chan, President at Qixas, commented on the exciting developments, saying,“We are thrilled about the future of Qixas and our clients. Our expansion of the executive team reflects our commitment to growth and excellence. Amy and Jason are industry veterans with the vision and drive needed to complement our team of technical experts, who are incredibly smart and talented. Their addition will allow Qixas to scale and broaden our operations while strengthening our connections within the Microsoft ecosystem.”

Qixas is renowned for its proven methodology for upgrading customers from on-premise Microsoft Dynamics NAV to Microsoft Dynamics Business Central in the cloud and for its Dynamics NAV rescue services. Qixas is the go-to partner for businesses seeking solutions for underperforming systems or those left stranded by their previous Microsoft partner.

Amy and Jason will be attending this year's Dynamics Community Summit in Charlotte, North Carolina, and are planning to meet with customers and prospects to discuss their future goals and endeavors.















