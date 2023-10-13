EMS-ODM Market Growth, Size To Hit USD 1,164.62 Billion By 2031 | Analysis Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report“Global EMS-ODM Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 563.72 Billion in 2022 , projected to grow by USD 599.43 Billion in 2023 , and is anticipated to reach over USD 1,164.62 Billion by the year 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7 %. EMS (electronic manufacturing services) refers to companies that are responsible for designing, assembly, manufacturing, and testing of electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers. An ODM (original design manufacturer) refers to a company that is responsible for designing and manufacturing products that is further rebranded by another firm for sale. EDM-ODM providers offer a range of services in multiple industries including in consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, medical, automotive, and others. Get Sample Report @ The rising demand for consumer electronics is among the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, advancement in consumer electronics such as adoption of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things), rising adoption of smartphones, computers, and other consumer devices, and growing demand for smart wearable devices are vital factors driving the growth of consumer electronics segment. For instance, according to GSM Association, the adoption of smartphones in Asia-Pacific region is projected to reach 83% by 2025, demonstrating an increase from 73% in 2021. Thus, the growth of consumer electronics sector is increasing the demand for electronic manufacturing services for design, production, assembly, and testing of various components of consumer devices, thereby, driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, the growing IT & telecommunication industry is projected to promote potential opportunities for the growth of the EMS-ODM market. EMS is often used in the IT & telecommunication sector for printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), functional test, sourcing, new product introduction, product certification, and other related functionalities associated with telecommunication devices. However, certain limitations and operational challenges related to EMS-ODM are hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2031 USD 1,164.62 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2031 CAGR (2023-2031) 8.7% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2031 Key Players Sanmina Corporation, Jabil Inc., Flex Engineering Services, UMC Electronics Co. Ltd., Zoliner Elektronik AG, Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd., Universal Scientific Industrial Co. Ltd., Kinpo Group, Foxconn Hon Hai Technology Group, Qisda Corporation By Type Electronic Manufacturing Service (EMS) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) By Enterprise Size Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise By Application Electronic Devices, Servers and Storage, Networking, Medical Instruments, and Others By End-User Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Medical, Automotive, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @

EMS-ODM Market Growth Drivers:



Rising demand for consumer electronics is driving the market growth. Growing automotive sector is spurring the market growth.

Restraints

Limitations and operational challenges associated with EMS-ODM are restraining the market growth.

Opportunities

Growing IT & telecommunication industry is expected to promote potential opportunities for market growth.

Global EMS-ODM Market Segmentation Details:

Based on type, the electronic manufacturing service (EMS) segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The benefits of electronic manufacturing services including end-to-end manufacturing capabilities, reduced operational costs, improved inventory management, lower production times, and others are primary prospects driving the growth of the segment. Additionally, the deployment of electronic manufacturing consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, automotive, and other industrial sectors is driving the growth of the electronic manufacturing service (EMS) segment.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Large enterprises comprise of a larger workforce, have a greater competitive capacity, and generate a high amount of revenue in comparison to small and medium enterprises. Additionally, the prevalence of a significant number of large enterprises operating in the EMS-ODM sector is a key factor boosting the growth of the large enterprise segment.

Get Sample Report @

Based on application, the electronic devices segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. EMS services are primarily utilized for design, manufacturing, testing, and assembly of various electronic products including wearables, smartphones, computers, and others. Additionally, factors including diversified business mode, reduced operational costs, improved ROI (return on investment) are vital aspects driving the application of EMS for electronic devices.

Based on end-user , the consumer electronics segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. EMS is primarily used for providing end-to-end services including material procurement, manufacturing, assembly, testing, delivery, and after-sales for clients involved in global consumer products including smartphones, computers, wearables, and others. Factors including growing popularity of smart wearable devices, increasing adoption of smartphones, laptops, and other consumer devices, and rising demand for economical consumer devices are crucial aspects driving the growth of the consumer electronics segment.

Based on region , Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The growth of multiple sectors including consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecommunication, and others is driving the growth of EMS-ODM market in Asia-Pacific region. Further, growing investments in electric vehicles and medical devices are projected to boost the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Zoliner Elektronik AG, a German-based EMS provider announced an investment of USD 18 million for its expansion in Virginia, United States. The investment aims at growing its market presence in the United States.

Browse Full Report & TOC @

Key Market Highlights



Globally, EMS-ODM market is divided based on the type into electronic manufacturing service (EMS) and original design manufacturer (ODM).

In the context of enterprise size, the market is classified into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise.

In the context of application, the market is classified into electronic devices, servers and storage, networking, medical instruments, and others.

In the context of end-user, the market is separated into consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, medical, automotive, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on advancements in EMS-ODM market.

List of Major Global EMS-ODM Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment -

. Sanmina Corporation

. Jabil Inc.

. Flex Engineering Services

. UMC Electronics Co. Ltd.

. Zoliner Elektronik AG

. Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd.

. Universal Scientific Industrial Co. Ltd.

. Kinpo Group

. Foxconn Hon Hai Technology Group

. Qisda Corporation

Global EMS-ODM Market Segmentation:

By Type



Electronic Manufacturing Service (EMS) Original Design Manufacturer (ODM)

By Enterprise Size



Large Enterprise Small & Medium Enterprise

By Application



Electronic Devices

Servers and Storage

Networking

Medical Instruments Others



By End-User



Consumer Electronics



IT & Telecommunication



Medical



Automotive Others

Request for Customization @

Key Questions Covered in the EMS-ODM Market Report

What is EMS-ODM?

EMS (electronics manufacturing service) involves companies associated with designing, manufacturing, testing, distributing, and providing repair services for electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers. ODM (original design manufacturer) refers to companies that are responsible for designing and producing products that are marketed and sold under the name of the original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

What is the dominating segment in the EMS-ODM market by end user?

In 2022, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the highest market share of 33.95% in the overall EMS-ODM market.



Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the EMS-ODM growth in the coming years?

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for EMS from consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecommunication, and other sectors is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2031? North America is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to rapid pace of industrialization and growth of multiple industries including medical, automotive, and others.

Our Other Research Reports here:-

Barcode Readers Market Size, Growth, Trends | Forecast 2023 – 2031

Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Size, Growth, Trends | Forecast 2023 – 2031

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Size, Growth, Trends | Forecast 2023 – 2031

Audiophile Headphone Market Size, Growth, Trends | Forecast 2023 – 2031

Transient Voltage Suppressor Market Size, Growth, Trends | Forecast 2023 – 2031

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases:-

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344

Email:



Operational Amplifier Market

Gyroscope Market

Prefabricated Building Market

Microcatheter Market

Fumed Silica Market

Calcium Carbide Market

Skimmed Milk Market

PVC-Free Packaging Market

Steel Rebar Market Electro-Optic Modulator Market





Tags EMS-ODM Market EMS-ODM Market Demand EMS Market Original Design Manufacturer ODM Market EMS-ODM Market Size EMS Market Report Related Links