Concerning Legal Proceedings Against UAB Getjet Airlines Regarding A Charter Contract

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Novaturas (hereinafter referred to as the Company ) announces that on 11 October 2023 it filed an appeal against the judgment passed by Vilnius Regional Court on 11 September 2023 in the case between the Company and UAB GetJet Airlines (hereinafter referred to as GetJet ) concerning the circumstances related to performance of the charter contract of 3 December 2018 (hereinafter referred to as the Contract ).

Having evaluated the judgment and the arguments relating thereto, the Company files an appeal to a higher court requesting to alter the judgment by annulling the parts of the judgment of the court of first instance which partially upheld the claims of GetJet and the parts which rejected the claims of Novaturas. The Company also seeks a new judgment in respect of the annulled parts of the judgment: to reject the claims of GetJet, exempting Novaturas from non-performance of the Contract in 2020 on the grounds of force majeure or circumstances which have substantially restricted performance of the Contract.

The judgment of the court of first instance is not final and is not conclusive in this case. Following an appeal, a higher court will examine the legality and validity of this judgment.

