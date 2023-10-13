Construction Contract In Lithuania (Wind Farm Foundations, Electrical Cables And Roads)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 13 October 2023 UAB Merko Statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB WINDLIT entered into the contract to perform the construction of foundations for 28 wind turbines, electrical cables and roads in a windfarm located in the Kelmė district, Lithuania.

The contract value exceeds EUR 45 million, plus value added tax. The project is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

UAB Merko Statyba (merko ) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.

AS Merko Ehitus merko ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group's revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million.